Bethlehem-Franconia: Two Bike Trails Projects Advancing

Two bike trail projects are advancing in Bethlehem: one the Profile Trail, a Profile School project that is working to connect the downtowns of Bethlehem and Franconia; and trails that are being developed by the Bethlehem Trails Association. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Trails Association)
BETHLEHEM — The mission is building trails, and they are being developed through two separate bicycle projects.
During Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting, Jim McCann, president of the Bethlehem Trails Association, formed last year to promote human-powered recreation trails in town to provide recreation and boost local businesses, said the group, after meeting with selectmen last year, put in a quarter-mile trail on town-owned land behind Bethlehem Elementary School called People’s Court that functions as an access trail.
