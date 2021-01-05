Bethlehem:Fund-Raising Reaches Mid-Point For Rocks Estate Renovation

Plans are being refined and money raised for the major renovations at The Rocks Estate, in Bethlehem, where the Carriage Barn, pictured here, will be rebuilt into the center of operations for all New Hampshire Forest Society efforts in northern New Hampshire. (File photo)

A major project is moving forward at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem, which is rebuilding after a fire destroyed its center of operations nearly two years ago.

Following a conceptual presented to the Bethlehem Planning Board in June, plans continue to be refined and about half the money for the total $7.5 million in renovations has been raised, Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, said Monday.

