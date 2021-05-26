BETHLEHEM — A prime lot in the center of the village is being eyed for a rebirth.
The Sinclair lot, once the home of the grand Sinclair Hotel before it was destroyed by a fire in 1978, is being studied for redevelopment by Bethlehem Reimagined Development LLC, a new member-owned subsidiary of Bethlehem Reimagined Inc., a charitable nonprofit that formed in 2017 to provide economic, community, and business support to existing businesses and prospective ones looking to establish themselves in Bethlehem.
BRI will partner with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services in preparing the lot for its next life.
“Recently, [BRI] entered into a purchase agreement with the Sinclair lot at the corner of Aggasiz and Main streets,” Gabe Boisseau, chair of the Bethlehem Board of Selectmen, said during Monday’s board meeting.
Because BRI is a nonprofit, it can receive consultation and funding through grants from DES and the department’s Brownfields assessment program, which helps groups and communities determine how much contamination is on a site and how it can be removed.
“New Hampshire DES will allow them to get a better understanding of what needs to happen in that area to remediate the environmental concerns, predominantly from contamination from when the hotel burned down and the piping melted and is in the soils now,” said Boisseau. “As a nonprofit, it will open them up more funding opportunities and grant opportunities to potentially remediate that location and get it back into a reworkable piece of property for future business or other development down the road.”
Paul Greenlaw, president of BRI, and BRI have been advancing the project for more than a year.
“It’s an exciting next step to hopefully figure out something to do with that lot,” said Boisseau. “It’s in a great location in town and BRI is working on figuring out solutions for the town and moving that lot forward and getting it back up and useful again, especially in a way that would suit Bethlehem’s needs.”
The lot is owned by George Moore, of Franconia, under the name of Sinclair Village LLC, the entity with which BRI Development entered into the purchase option agreement.
Brownfields is a federal program through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the grant will be administered by DES.
The assessment of the Sinclair lot will determine the specific remediation plan and cost.
The Brownfields assistance and funding, which are not available to the current owner, will inform BRI Development on its decision to exercise or not exercise the purchase option.
If purchased, BRI Development’s goal is to secure funding, implement remediation options, and pursue redevelopment opportunities for the site for the benefit of the Bethlehem community, BRI representatives said in a statement.
“We are very pleased and fortunate to work with Sinclair Village and NHDES on this unique opportunity to assess what is needed to clean up the site with an eye toward purchasing and revitalizing this important parcel in the center of Bethlehem,” Greenlaw said in a statement. “This is a first step, but ultimately, with robust community input and support, we want to see this property have a new life on Main Street.”
The nonprofit BRI Development was established to conduct real estate development activities that support BRI’s mission.
In 2012, Dollar General was in talks with Moore to set up a store on the Sinclair lot, but the company pulled out after mounting opposition by residents, who said a box store in the heart of Bethlehem village would destroy downtown’s aesthetics and character.
Since the Sinclair Hotel burned down more than 40 years ago, the lot, which had once supported oil tanks in the back of the hotel and a generating plant, has been vacant.
Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson watched the lot from the time it burned to the time it was cleaned up, when bulldozers buried much debris.
“That’s what they did back then,” he said. “Hopefully, they can get that lot to where it is usable again.”
In 2012, Anderson was involved in the demolition of the former Maplehurst Hotel, which was removed with a Brownfields grant.
The Maplehurst site is now the home of the Bethlehem Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.