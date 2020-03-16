Bethlehem Hires New Police Chief

Alan Demoranville, seen here with a beard he grew to raise money for the Child Advocacy Center, is leaving his post as sergeant of the Whitefield Police Department to become Bethlehem's new police chief. He begins the job on Monday. (Courtesy photo)

BETHLEHEM — Following the resignation of Michael Ho-Sing-Loy, who became the police chief of Sugar Hill on March 1, the Bethlehem Board of Selectmen has hired Alan Demoranville as Bethlehem’s new police chief.

Demoranville, who spent the last five years as a sergeant at the Whitefield Police Department, takes the helm in Bethlehem on Monday.

