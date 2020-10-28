One of the first major dam removals in the North Country, a project surpassing $400,000 with engineer and permitting, will improve river health, restore fish and wildlife habitat, and reduce a burden for Littleton Water and Light, which hadn’t used the dam for many years.

The removal of the concrete structure that cost $96,000 to erect in 1955 and measured 100-feet wide and 15- to 20-feet high, took place in the White Mountain National Forest, along the South Branch Gale River in Bethlehem, during the month of October.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments