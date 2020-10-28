Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A 65-year-old dam that had been installed for Littleton Water and Light was removed in Bethlehem during the month of October. It was among the first largest dam removals in the North Country and eliminates a liability for LWL, while improving fish habitat and the health of the Gale River. (Courtesy photo)
One of the first major dam removals in the North Country, a project surpassing $400,000 with engineer and permitting, will improve river health, restore fish and wildlife habitat, and reduce a burden for Littleton Water and Light, which hadn’t used the dam for many years.
The removal of the concrete structure that cost $96,000 to erect in 1955 and measured 100-feet wide and 15- to 20-feet high, took place in the White Mountain National Forest, along the South Branch Gale River in Bethlehem, during the month of October.
