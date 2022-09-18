Bethlehem-Littleton-FranconiaTri-Town Bicycle Makes Big Strides With Grant Funding
A year after launching, Tri-Town Bicycle, a nonprofit that encompasses the towns of Bethlehem, Littleton and Franconia and carries a mission to promote safety cycling, education and accessibility, has made big strides with grant funding.

The grants are paying for safety lights, signage, loaner bicycles that will be available beginning next year, education and outreach, and more.

