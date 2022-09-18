Bethlehem-Littleton-FranconiaTri-Town Bicycle Makes Big Strides With Grant Funding

A year after launching, Tri-Town Bicycle, a nonprofit that encompasses the towns of Bethlehem, Littleton and Franconia and carries a mission to promote safety cycling, education and accessibility, has made big strides with grant funding.
The grants are paying for safety lights, signage, loaner bicycles that will be available beginning next year, education and outreach, and more.
The Northern Borders Regional Commission, whose coverage area dips into northern Grafton County, awarded the group $350,000 and the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund awarded $2,000.
With the Tillotson money, the group donated 75 bicycle lights to the police departments in the three towns, with promises of more to come, said Tri-Town Bicycle founder Bruce Caplain, of Bethlehem.
The police departments will hand them out to riders they see or know need more visibility when riding, he said.
“They can give it out as they wish,” said Caplain. “The thought is if they see someone riding as it’s getting dark or riding in the dark, they can stop the and say you should probably have a light and here’s a light.”
In addition, some of the Tillotson funding went toward etiquette signage that nearly 100 businesses across the region displayed during the summer.
The NBRC grant money, which Tri-Town Bicycle will have access to after the end of October, will allow the group to purchase bicycles on loan to those of all abilities.
The NBRC grant was awarded to promote economic development through cycling and will go toward the purchase of 66 loaner bicycles across the three communities.
The bicycles will include adaptive bikes for those with disabilities, mountain bikes and road bikes, as well as fat tire bikes that can be used for winter and snow riding.
During this winter, Tri-Town will develop a loaner bike plan for 2023 that includes how many of the bikes each town will receive.
“We haven’t figured out the exact number of makeup of the bikes,” said Caplain. “We’ll see what each town thinks they will need. It will definitely be a mix. We’re hoping in the spring to have everything worked out so we know where the storage facilities can go and how to set them up.”
In addition to the bicycles, the NBRC money will be used for a range of other projects.
“It includes money for bike racks, bike repair stands, kiosk signs in the towns and trail-heads, and signage along the roads,” said Caplain.
About 100 miles of roads in the three towns have been identified, most of them the main roads and with the major ones being Routes 3, 116, 142, and 18.
“We think it would benefit from ‘share the road,’ ‘yield to bikes,’ and those types of signs,” said Caplain. “We talked to the DOT [New Hampshire Department of Transportation] about it and the are willing to work with us. We have funding for all of that.”
Tri-Town Bicycle, whose primary plan for 2023 is to implement the NBRC grant funding, has members who have already gone into local schools for educational programs about bicycles and bike safety and have held bike rodeos.
“Next year, we will do another round of education,” said Caplain. “We did a lot of training in the schools this year, teaching about bike and walking safety. They have been very welcoming and loved it. We are also working with the Bike Walk-Alliance of New Hampshire to see if we can get the [New Hampshire] driver’s ed manual change or modified so its incorporates cycling more than it does right now. Right now, there’s just a paragraphs on cycling.”
By contrast, the state of Massachusetts has incorporated into its driver’s education manual significant information about cycling, he said.
With more vehicles and more bicyclists on North Country Roads, safety is critical, said Caplain.
He thanked the Tillotson Fund and NBRC and thanked New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation for the support.
“Each grant that we get we can do a few more things,” said Caplain.
Tri-Town Bicycle is working closely with PRKR MTN Trails in Littleton, the Bethlehem Trails Association, the Franconia Area New England Mountain Bike Association, the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, the Profile School Safe Routes to Schools initiative, Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country, the North Country Council, and local businesses to make it all happen, said Caplain.
Tri-Town Bicycle is also launching its own website.
