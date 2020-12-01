Bethlehem Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase On Main Street

Brian Lucas

A Bethlehem man is being charged on multiple counts that include resisting arrest and evading police, who said they clocked him driving more than 100 mph along Bethlehem’s Main Street.

The incident that occurred the night of Oct. 24 was recently filed at Littleton District Court.

