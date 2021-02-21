Bethlehem Man Arrested On Possession Of Child Pornography Charges

A Bethlehem man was arrested last week on several charges that include possession of child pornography.
According to police, On Thursday, Feb. 18, members of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force comprised of investigators from Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office, Grafton County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department, and Bethlehem Police Department executed a search warrant in the town of Bethlehem.
This investigation initiated with a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), was initially investigated by the Littleton Police Department. The investigation identified the illegal use of computers and alleged possession and/or distribution of sexual abuse images of prepubescent children. Based upon the Littleton Police Department’s preliminary work this case was referred to the Bethlehem Police Department for further investigation after it was learned the crime(s) were occurring within their community.
As a result of the search, Dana Cormier, 45, was arrested and is currently charged with 10 counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Images (Class A Felony), say police. Cormier is a registered sex offender in the State of New Hampshire having previously been convicted of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Images in 2012 out of Sullivan County. Additional charges are anticipated pending a forensic analysis of the digital evidence seized during this investigation.
Cormier appeared before the Grafton County Superior Court on Friday, Feb. 19, for a video arraignment and is currently being held on preventative detention. Cormier will be scheduled for an evidentiary hearing in the near future.
