Bethlehem:N.H. Community Power Coalition Reaches Out To North Country Towns
Buy Now

The Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire is reaching out to North Country communities to see if they're interested in joining. (Contributed image)

A new nonprofit called the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire, to date comprising 20 New Hampshire municipalities in southern New Hampshire, is reaching out to North Country towns to see if they want to join.

Among the benefits are towns being able to choose their source of energy for residents, businesses and government buildings as well as lower rates through bulk purchasing, and, under the law that authorized the coalition, no taxpayer costs, Henry Herndon, a citizen volunteer with the coalition who gave a presentation to the Bethlehem Select Board on Sept. 12.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments