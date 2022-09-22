Bethlehem:N.H. Community Power Coalition Reaches Out To North Country Towns

A new nonprofit called the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire, to date comprising 20 New Hampshire municipalities in southern New Hampshire, is reaching out to North Country towns to see if they want to join.
Among the benefits are towns being able to choose their source of energy for residents, businesses and government buildings as well as lower rates through bulk purchasing, and, under the law that authorized the coalition, no taxpayer costs, Henry Herndon, a citizen volunteer with the coalition who gave a presentation to the Bethlehem Select Board on Sept. 12.
“At a high level, community power is a program under recent legislation that allows a city or town to become the default electricity provider for residents and businesses,” he said.
There are three components, the first of which is the bulk purchasing of electricity for collective residential, business, and municipal electricity accounts.
“You get purchasing power … and you choose where that energy is coming from,” he said. “The utility company stays the utility company. They deliver the power. They send the bill. The only thing that’s different is you’re choosing where that energy supply is coming from.”
Along with lower rates, another value for customers is more choice, whether it’s renewable energy sources or other energy innovations that can be beneficial, said Herndon.
Importantly, it’s a voluntary program and customers can switch back to the prior utility or choose their own energy provider, with no penalty and at any time in terms of a 30-day billing cycle, he said.
Select Board members had questions, among them Ayla Queiroga, who asked if each town can elect different power sources or if the coalition elects one and that goes to each of the towns.
“The former,” said Herndon. “Each town will have local control. Does it want to have a 50-percent renewable default product or does it want to have the cheapest energy product it can have at the local level? Initially, there will probably be a lot of similarities across the communities, but each town can choose its own pathway forward. It’s not tied to what the other towns do.”
As for the CPA’s governing body, each member municipality, regardless of size, gets one vote.
The bylaws state there can be 11 to 21 governing members, meaning that with a current total of 20 members one open slot remains.
If the number exceeds 21 between now and spring, Herndon said representatives from all municipalities get a seat on the board until the annual meeting in April 2023.
Select Board member Veronica Francis said the towns currently in the coalition are far south of Bethlehem and their power needs can be served by markets other than Bethlehem’s.
She asked if Bethlehem wants to buy power from Pinetree Power, generate its own hydro or go community solar, for instance, if it will be stuck with a power purchase agreement from a company like Hydro-Quebec.
“No,” said Herndon. “The coalition is a service provider. You’ll develop a plan and objectives and come to the coalition and say this is what we want to achieve. And the coalition will go to the marketplace and get you pricing for that. You are not beholden to what Lebanon wants to do or Nashua or any other town. You’ll benefit from the collective purchasing power and services across all those towns, but to the extent you want to customize your portfolio for Bethlehem you will have the ability to do that and you won’t be beholden to what Lebanon wants to do with its portfolio.”
If Bethlehem wants to move forward, it can join the coalition and plug into the statewide resource, he said.
The law requires a municipality to develop a plan by a committee that would set up Bethlehem Community Power, which would be brought to two public hearings followed by a town meeting vote.
If the town vote is for approval, Bethlehem is still not committed to any obligation or action, but the Select Board can entertain contracts with service providers, said Herndon.
If the town reaches the final step and agrees to a contract and wants to launch Bethlehem Community Power, each resident and business in town will receive a mailed notification that Bethlehem Community Power is launching and if they’re on the general utility power they will be switched to Bethlehem Community Power, which would become the default electricity supplier, he said.
They will be informed of the community power rate as it compares to the current rate in Bethlehem and other details, he said.
Any residents and businesses can opt-out if they choose.
The law that created the coalition ensures that any residents on the electricity assistance program will still receive their discounts, said Herndon.
If customers already shopped for a competitive electric supplier, they will not be enrolled and will be informed that they can voluntarily join, otherwise they won’t be affected, he said.
“You don’t mess with somebody’s existing contract,” Herndon.
“Really, the individuals who are going to be affected are on the major power supplier here, which is Eversource,” said Queiroga.
Eversource Energy is the current default provider in Bethlehem, said Herndon.
For mailings to residents and businesses, the coalition pays the costs and not taxpayers, he said.
Incidental costs to a participating municipality can include a staff person or attorney spending time to review a contract to set up the project, he said.
Towns can opt-out up to the time they join the coalition, at no penalty or cost, and can opt out after reading a power supply contract, said Herndon.
Following the launch of a power supply, towns can withdraw subject to fulfilling the terms and length of the contracts they’ve entered into.
The purpose of the coalition is “to firewall towns from liabilities,” he said.
While no programs are operating yet among coalition members, the first program is expected to go live in the spring of 2023.
Other states, such as Massachusetts that have similar programs have seen an 8- to 12-percent reduction in energy costs, said Herndon.
“The [New Hampshire] legislation was passed in 2019,” he said. “Over the course of 2020, a number of towns that were really the leaders of that legislation formed a work group and they studied Massachusetts, New York, and California and they looked for best practices and they discovered that this coalition model really resulted in the best benefits, not just energy cost savings, but accruing reserves, contracting to build new local renewable energy, the full suite of what you can achieve … We’ve seen a lot of success in the California market. Municipal utilities use this. Utilities that own poles and wires also come together in coalitions to form buying groups.”
Herndon has also reached out to neighboring towns, including Sugar Hill, whose recent Select Board meeting included representatives from Franconia, with the two towns now looking to develop ideas and plans together, said Melissa Elander, North Country energy circuit rider with Clean Energy NH and a liaison to the Bethlehem Energy Commission.
Bethlehem Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain said he will take the Community Power Coalition proposal to Bethlehem’s energy commission to see if the commission can act as the town committee needed as part of the process of joining the coalition.
Bethlehem Select Board members did not make a decision or take a vote regarding the town joining the Community Power Coalition.
Queiroga said she thinks the coalition is a great idea and gives towns like Bethlehem the ability to have an option.
“The coalition truly aspires to be statewide,” said Herndon. “I think they’d be excited to have more folks up north.”
