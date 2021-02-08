Bethlehem:Noise Ordinance Approved, Based On What Is “Reasonable”

After many years, many hours, and many discussions, the Bethlehem Board of Selectmen have approved a municipal noise ordinance.
It didn’t satisfy all residents, though, and drew the concerns of a local business owner.
After an hour of listening split citizen views as well as suggestions for rewording sentences during the second of two public hearings on Feb. 1, the board agreed to pass the ordinance as is and to modify it in the future if changes are called for.
“I can’t think of any issue that has been discussed as exhaustively as this has,” said Selectman Chris Jensen, who said the town needs to move forward and made the motion to accept the ordinance as written.
It passed in a 5-0 board vote.
A noise ordinance was initially drafted by former Bethlehem Police Chief Michael Ho-Sing-Loy in 2013 and then tabled.
But it was recent citizen concerns brought to the board in 2020 - often about rental homes (such as AirBnbs) that residents said were drawing people from out of the area who have been less respectful regarding their neighbors - that led selectmen to task the current police chief Alan Demoranville with using the former proposed ordinance as a template and revising the draft, which limits noise between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
It is intended to protect residents currently being impacted by noise and to protect those in the future as the town is becoming busier and experiencing more people moving in, said Bethlehem Board of Selectmen Chairman Gabe Boisseau.
“This is a tool used for people who have complaints about noise that are unreasonable,” he said. “It comes down to unreasonable noise after 10 o’clock at night and before 7 o’clock in the morning. The police aren’t going to go out looking for people. It will be based on complaints.”
The ordinance gives police the ability to fine people and requires offenders to make a civil forfeiture, with the money going to the town and not the state, said Boisseau.
“The state law would still hold if there are egregious noise issues that we felt the town ordinance would not be enough for,” he said.
The board takes the issue of an ordinance seriously, has had more than seven meetings on it, conducted research into the ordinances of other towns, and even looked at the feasibility of having decibel levels factored into complaints before realizing measuring decibels would be difficult, said Boisseau.
“If someone is target shooting at midnight, that’s clearly unreasonable,” said Jensen.
Among the citizen complaints last year were those about guns being fired late at night.
“We’re not talking about a whole lot of issues, but it will impact the quality of life for those who are affected and would help in future situations as well,” said Boisseau.
Voicing concerns about the ordinance was Ian Dowling, co-owner of Rek-Lis Brewery, one of the largest businesses in the village area that sometimes holds evening events, such as music.
Dowling said he finds the “vague” wording concerning and the fact that police don’t need to measure noise “alarming.”
“I definitely understand your concern when you read it that way,” said Selectman Bruce Caplain. “When the chief came in to talk to us, his view was if somebody made a complaint he would go out and talk to the person who made the complaint and then talk to the person complained about, and in his view determine what’s reasonable. I don’t think he’s looking for any gotcha or any unverified noise. He’s looking for a reasonable test for the whole thing.”
Under the ordinance, there are also exemptions that businesses and residents can apply for, such as asking the town to waive the 10 o’clock deadline for perhaps an event or several events that might take place from May through September, for example, he said.
“Is the noise they’re making reasonable - that’s what it comes down to,” said Boisseau. “If someone is creating a ruckus that is a disturbance to others and they complain about it, that gives the ability to police to investigate and say is this something that’s reasonable or not, given the circumstances.”
If something isn’t working, there’s nothing to stop the town from tweaking the ordinance, said Jensen.
Dowling said the board’s explanations about how the ordinance will work settles him down a little bit.
Not all were happy, though, including outgoing Planning Board member Chris McGrath, who has said any ordinance should go to a town-wide vote and not a vote by selectmen and the planning board will be taking up the issue of AirBnbs next year and selectmen should vote the ordinance down, consider resident-suggested changes to it, bring it back to the town, and try again.
Resident Allegra Wright, while saying she agrees with the ordinance and the idea that future changes can be made to it, also said it should go to a town-wide vote, saying “everyone should have a voice.”
Bethlehem police aren’t overwhelmed by a large number of noise complaints, but what brought on the renewed ordinance discussions were those residents who came to the board for help, said Jensen.
“[They] were very distraught because they have neighbors who clearly didn’t care how much noise they were making and how terrible it was for their neighbors, and when they came to the police for help, the police said, ‘sorry, we can’t help you,” he said. “Then they came to us and asked the select board to please protect them. This is trying to help a relatively small number of people who have terrible problems.”
Donna Devlin, who moved to property along Lewis Hill Road nine years ago, recounts noise issues with a former next-door neighbor who was renting the property and who drove ATVs just 20 feet from her house and fired guns late into the night.
There are many veterans and those with PTSD in Bethlehem, and noise such as firecrackers, which has become more common and is not restricted to holidays, is a nuisance, she said.
“If people can’t do anything, they just give up and suffer in silence,” said Devlin.
“This is about neighbors trying to talk to their neighbors and things haven’t been resolved and/or people feel uncomfortable going and talking to their neighbors because maybe they’re doing something late at night,” said Boisseau. “We are not going to go out and adversely impact businesses doing well and not adversely impact small bits of noise happening within reasonable hours and reasonable constraints.”
Depending on the level of offense, Bethlehem police would have discretion in issuing fines, which within one calendar year could carry a $100 penalty for a first offense, $250 for a second offense, and a filing in criminal court for a third offense.
A violator going to court for a third offense within one year could face a $1,000 fine.
