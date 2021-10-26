A longtime Bethlehem nonprofit was among those honored last night at the 2021 Governor’s Arts Awards.
The Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN) was presented with a Silver Lining Resilience Award — a new category of award created for the biennial celebration.
“This is a really big deal,” Pam Sullivan, Executive Director & Arts Administrator for WREN, said on Monday afternoon. “To be recognized by the State Council on the Arts is so important for WREN. We’ve always had leadership in our own region, but to be recognized statewide … that’s a big deal.”
Commissioner Sarah Stewart of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources presented the award during the first-ever live stream of the Governor’s Arts Awards.
“We all know that the arts sector was and continues to be deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “This year we felt it was very important to recognize individuals or organizations that created, developed, implemented or supported innovative solutions for the arts during the pandemic.”
One organization was chosen for each of the state’s five Executive Council Districts: WREN was chosen for District 1.
Sullivan and Scarlett Moberly, WREN’s Marketing and Programs Manager who joined the organization this August, attended the ceremony in Derry along with other award-winners and Governor Chris Sununu.
The five recipients of the Silver Lining awards were also featured during a six-minute segment on WMUR’s New Hampshire Chronicle which aired on Friday, Oct. 22.
Sullivan became WREN’s Executive Director in January 2020 — right before the pandemic, when the organization was already trying to reemerge and reinvent itself after suffering funding issues and having to lay off a number of employees in 2019.
“WREN is about economic development in this rural region and it was founded on the basis of women who didn’t have the skill set to go out and get better-paying jobs or start or grow their own business,” she said. “That’s what WREN was about and what WREN still is about.”
“We help other businesses get stronger,” Sullivan said. “But WREN really had to really look in the mirror and say ‘if we’re going to be a leader, we have to do things really well here.’ So we pulled back, looked hard and refined what we were doing here to better match the needs of our grant recipients and our membership along with our visitors, guests and customers.”
As the pandemic began, WREN was forced to reinvent itself yet again, this time to better serve its members in a mainly remote setting. The nonprofit’s small staff pivoted to online courses and also completely redid their gallery, store — whose products are now also available online — and office space to be more flexible with a smaller staff.
“We just kicked butt and made it happen,” said Sullivan.
The nonprofit now rents out all of their downstairs office space and Sullivan, Moberly and one other part-time employee work upstairs, able to help customers in the physical store or gallery when needed.
“We’re really being smarter and more efficient and looking at the way we do everything,” Sullivan said.
Their online programming is seeing more students than before, and WREN has also turned their gallery and shop into a “very successful” revenue stream by better understanding their audience. Sullivan said that their online shop helps people decide that it’s worth the drive up to Bethlehem to come in person.
“Here we are teaching our grant recipients to [develop an online presence and store],” she said. “We did it as well.”
The four other organizations that received a Silver Lining Resilience Award last night were the New Hampshire Dance Institute in Keene; theater KAPOW in Manchester; Seacoast Repertory Theater in Portsmouth; and Andy’s Summer Playhouse in Wilton.
Earlier this year, WREN also won NH Business Review’s sixth annual Advocate for Women’s Empowerment Award.
“This organization is healthy,” said Sullivan. “We’re not supercharged healthy, but we’re going along day to day and the future looks bright and good for WREN; we’re holding our own.”
“Anything can change in a heartbeat: if we have a lousy holiday season that is going to truly affect us,” she added. “But it’s very exciting what we’re doing here.”
WREN’s current gallery show, “Just Be Outdoors: Art Inspired by NH’s Lakes and Mountains” will run through Sunday, Oct. 31, and the gallery and shop are open every day except for Wednesdays.
Their annual members holiday show, formerly known as the “Small Works Show,” will run from Nov. 12 to Jan. 2 and is entitled “Elements: Art & Holiday Gifts.” A gallery opening will be held on Friday, Nov. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring an outdoor fire pit and the Bitchin’ Kitchin Food Truck for treats.
Holiday pop-up events are being planned for Saturdays Dec. 4 and 11.
More information can be found at wrenworks.org.
