BETHLEHEM — As the Great North Woods inches toward the total solar eclipse that will occur on the afternoon of Monday, April 8, 2024, in Coos County, New Hampshire astronomers and state tourism officials said it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many sky-gazers and local businesses, but the region needs to begin planning now and prepare for a flood of astro-tourists.
Marking the summer solstice at The Colonial Theatre on Tuesday, the travel and tourism event was hosted by the Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network and sponsored by Mascoma Savings Bank.
About 60 area residents attended, among them owners of local travel-related businesses.
Along with astronomers Rick Fienberg, of Grafton, and Douglas Arion, of Twin Mountain, the planning and informational event featured state tourism officials who said they want to partner with local businesses as the big day approaches.
Planning is key, said Fienberg.
“If you fail to plan for an influx of visitors to your community if you’re having a total solar eclipse, that’s the equivalent of planning to fail,” he said. “You need to know how to prepare yourself.”
A Total Solar Eclipse
On the afternoon of April 8, 2024, skies across New Hampshire will darken to almost night.
There is a big difference between a lunar eclipse, which half the world’s population can sometimes see, and a total solar eclipse, which less than a 10th of a percent of Earth’s population can witness, said Fienberg.
“In the case of a total solar eclipse, the [new] moon’s shadow falls on the Earth,” he said. “Now, the moon is much smaller than the Earth and its shadow is therefore much smaller … That doesn’t happen very often because only a tiny fraction of Earth’s surface is covered by any total solar eclipse.”
In the Granite State, a 100-percent eclipse, or totality, will occur along an arc from Lancaster to Pittsburg north, with Lancaster having about 46 seconds of totality.
Pittsburg, at the 45th parallel, will have 3 minutes and 16 seconds of totality, with the partial eclipse beginning at about 2:17 p.m. until becoming total at 3:28 p.m., followed by a partial eclipse that will end at 4:38 p.m., said Fienberg.
“A lot of people will want to get to that area,” said Arion.
The Littleton area will have about a 99-percent eclipse.
“All of New Hampshire will have at least 95 percent,” said Fienberg.
Bright stars, such as Rigel, and planets such as Jupiter and Venus, will be visible.
“It will get as dark as deep twilight so you can actually see bright stars and planets,” said Fienberg.
While people in a large area can see a partial eclipse, there is nothing like a total solar eclipse,” he said.
“In a total eclipse, the moon completely blocks the sun and you can look at it safely without any eye protection,” said Fienberg. “And you see something that’s there all the time, but invisible except during total solar eclipse — that’s the sun’s outer atmosphere or corona. … It’s one of the most beautiful sites in all of nature.”
Partial eclipses, though, where the moon partly blocks the sun and leaves a black hole shape with a patch of light around it, is still a wonderful experience, he said.
Fienberg was asked about the likelihood of a cloudy day on April 8, 2024.
The last two April 8’s had one cloudy day and one clear, he said.
“The highlight of a total eclipse is to see the sun’s corona,” said Fienberg. “But if it’s cloudy, you won’t be able to see the corona. But it will get dark, it will get cold, animals will behave strangely, and people will behave very strangely.”
Two cloudy days occurred on the total 14 times he’s led total solar eclipse tours.
“The people who’ve not seen a total solar eclipse before, they still think it was a pretty cool experience,” said Fienberg. “They didn’t get to see the corona, but did get to see it get pitch black in the middle of the day. If you can get into the path of totality, at least you have a shot at seeing one of the most spectacular phenomena in nature. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.”
The next total solar eclipse in the United States will not occur until 2045 and the next one that will slice above through New Hampshire won’t be until 2079, said Arion.
Total solar eclipses are not common over populated areas and many occur over oceans with no one there to see them, he said.
“They are very rare,” said Arion.
Planning
Citing Travel Market Report, Arion said the total solar eclipse in April 2024 is “expected to be the biggest mass travel event ever in the United States.”
The Great American Eclipse of August 2017 was observed by 150 million people from Oregon to South Carolina, and with tens of millions driving to a viewing destination.
“It was by far the most popular event in U.S. history up to that point,” said Fienberg.
The 2024 eclipse is expected to be observed by many millions more, he said.
“I’m sure more people will be interested in driving to the path because if they didn’t in 2017, they heard from people who did and now know what they missed,” said Fienberg.
Arion called astro-tourism a “growing business.”
The last total solar eclipse that occurred in 2017 drew people to states that including Wyoming, and the experience of that state and others offer a big lesson in planning, said Fienberg.
Some people in Cheyenne, Wyoming only had to drive an hour to get to their viewing point, but to travel the same distance on the way out took eight hours because of heavy traffic, said Amy Bassett, deputy director of New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development.
“We are expecting to have a major influx that will cover the whole state, whether in totality or not,” she said.
Bassett’s department is leading the planning and is working with other state agencies including the Department of Transportation, Department of Safety, Fish and Game, and Health and Human Services.
Travel and Tourism is buying many of the safety glasses to make available, including to hotels.
In New Hampshire, the American Astronomical Society Task Force is also involved in the planning.
The two primary messages, said Fienberg, are to get people into the path of totality if possible and to promote eye safety that comes in the form of protective eye-wear, which he recommends people get early before the glasses sell out and to make sure it is certified protective eye-wear from reputable vendors.
As for getting people to the totality path, the goal is to work with bus companies to possibly shuttle people northward and to have DOT work with municipalities, said Bassett, who recommended that astro-tourists stay at a lodging establishment that Monday night instead of departing southward all at once.
“We want to try to manage people visiting the state and what they can expect, just to make it a better experience for everybody all around, “said Bassett. “Our concern keeps going around that transportation piece.”
After 2017, everyone knows what a total solar eclipse is, which makes it a double-edge sword, said Arion.
April 2024 falls during New Hampshire’s mud season.
In northern New Hampshire, where many travel-related businesses are closed for mud season, it presents an opportunity to fill lodging rooms and plan events and activities around the eclipse, and for an entire weekend because the eclipse is on a Monday and many people will want to be in the area for the weekend, said Arion.
“It’s an opportunity to promote your business,” he said.
But planning is critical, and while there are opportunities, there are challenges that include Routes 3 and 16 being the only two roads leading into the Great North Woods of Coos County and a possible burden on emergency services, said Arion.
Local businesses are encouraged to prepare for visitors seeking lodging and food as well as stock up on solar eclipse souvenirs and plan their own activities and events around the eclipse.
“We’re hoping to work with businesses in developing ideas,” said Bassett.
The state is also developing a centralized information site, at www.visitnh.gov/solareclipse
Parts of New York State, Vermont, and Maine will experience totality and will have their own influx of visitors.
In New Hampshire, the target market for April 8, 2024, will be states directly to the south, including Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, said Rik Yeames, founder of the New Hampshire Solar Eclipse Task Force.
In August 2021 in Sugar Hill, with Yeames present, Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law Senate Bill 105, which declares April 8, 2024, solar eclipse day and encourages education around the day.
