Bethlehem Ordinance Enforcement Lacks Civil Forfeiture Forms

With solid support by residents, the Bethlehem Select Board passed a litter control ordinance in September 2020 and a noise ordinance in February 2021, each of which carries fines for violators that can be paid directly to the town through civil forfeiture.
A problem recently discovered, however, is there are no forms to issue violators.
“We learned that our poor suffering police chief does not actually have a physical means by which to issue any of the tickets for any of the ordinances that the Select Board has passed,” Select Board member Veronica Morris said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “Talk about unintended consequences.”
In the second page of Bethlehem Police Chief Alan DeMoranville’s ticket book are the tickets that tell violators to go to Littleton District Court and pay a fine, through the standard traffic ticket routine, she said.
Except Bethlehem’s municipal ordinances state violators can go to the town clerk and pay their fine, said Morris.
“It’s a slightly different procedure and that’s not covered, so he can’t physically write somebody a ticket for violating our ordinances because he really doesn’t have a form to do that unless he creates one, which he is not terribly inclined to do because he is a police officer and not a form maker,” she said. “He’d like it to be legal, and nobody wants to get sued. So we need to make him some tickets. We need to physically craft a form.”
Consistency between the different ordinances also needs to be addressed, said Morris.
“It looks like the noise ordinance has a whole lengthy enforcement thing at the end of it,” she said. “The wildlife ordinance and the littering ordinance do not have the same whole ending. They have parts of it, but not the whole thing, and so we may want to update those ordinances to be more explicit and more conforming. As much as I would not want the Select Board to take on imposing a new ordinance, I think updating our ordinances for legality is a different thing and I think we may want to consider doing that.”
The Select Board agreed that consistency makes sense.
The ordinances for noise and litter came about from residents bringing concerns to the Select Board about a rise in both.
In July 2010, after many complaints about bears wandering through town and wreaking havoc with unsecured trash, the Select Board also passed a wild animal ordinance that prohibits feeding or baiting animals and requires residents to keep all residential and commercial trash in wildlife resistant containers or in an enclosure inaccessible to wildlife.
On Wednesday. DeMoranville, who was hired as Bethlehem’s police chief in March 2020, said so far everyone in town has been good about abiding by the ordinances and he has not had to issue any tickets.
One noise issue in the spring was addressed and the owners of several buildings in town recently cleaned up their properties after bears were getting into unsecured trash, with one person making a cleanup within hours, he said.
While he can make arrests and go the court route, there are no tickets to issue a violator for the civil forfeiture opportunity in lieu of going to court, said DeMoranville.
“There was never anything in place for that,” he said.
If violators contest a fine, they can plead not guilty and take it to court, where the case would then be resolved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.