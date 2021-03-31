Bethlehem:Parks And Recreation Department Emerges From COVID Shutdown

After a year-long coronavirus shutdown, the Bethlehem Parks and Recreation Department is emerging, with new plans for summer camp, the community pool, and new programs for adults.
“In the short term, we are just trying to get all of our programs back up and running after a year of mostly nothing,” said Abbie Sawyer, who began as assistant parks and recreation director on Feb. 1. “We are about to start baseball pretty soon, in the beginning of May.”
Working alongside Parks and Recreation Director Tim Fleury, who also became Bethlehem town administrator in November, Sawyer will be heavily involved in reviving youth summer camp.
“We are going to open up summer camp again this year after not having it last year,” she said. “Parents are super-excited about that. We are going to have two separate summer camps rather than just one.”
New for Bethlehem will be one camp for younger kids and one for older kids, the latter of whom can lose interest if they are in a camp with younger kids and kindergarteners, said Sawyer.
For three years before coming to Bethlehem, Sawyer worked at the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, which had a camp for older kids whom she said really enjoyed being there.
“When those kids aren’t signed up, what are they doing during the summers?” she said. “So I wanted to plan an older-kids program here, too. We did a survey to see if there would be interest in that and got a lot of feedback from it, so we’re going to go ahead and do that.”
For the younger camp, the age bracket will be kindergarten through third grade and for the older camp it will be fourth grade through age 14.
Both camps will run from June 28 through August 20, Monday through Friday.
Games and field activities will be part of the camps, as well as a free time, a few field trips, and swimming in the town pool.
“We will go on a few field trips, but with COVID they won’t be as many as we would have hoped,” said Sawyer.
A total of 25 youth will be allowed per each camp, with the younger camp expected to max out with that number and the older youth camp probably totaling 17 to 19, she said.
Although more and more people are currently being vaccinated and anyone over 16 who wants a vaccine should be able to have one by May or June under the state’s current timeline, health and safety protocols, per continually updated state and federal guidelines, will still be in place for Bethlehem recreation programs and will include masking, sanitation, and social distancing.
“Our thought is if we are outside, running in the field and playing games, and the hope would be that all of our staff would be fully vaccinated by then, we wouldn’t have to wear masks because it gets very hot,” said Sawyer. “When we can social distance, I don’t see the need for it, especially if we’re outside. Everyone will have masks at camp when social distancing isn’t possible.”
Shortly before Sawyer came on board as assistant parks director, the after-school program reopened.
The town’s older residents, though, won’t be left out.
“We want to offer more adult programs,” said Sawyer. “This summer we will have an adult tai chi class. We’re hoping to do more things like that … and adult sports.”
In 2014, after a three-year volunteer effort and tens of thousands of dollars in donated labor, the Bethlehem Public Pool, closed for a decade, was reopened, and to popular demand.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pool was closed for 2020, but it won’t be closed for much longer.
“We are going to reopen this summer,” said Sawyer. “We didn’t pick an opening date yet. The pool needs a little bit of work before we can open it, but it is going to open this summer.”
In addition to the community pool, after-school program, and summer camp, Bethlehem’s all-season recreation programs include sports such as soccer, basketball and baseball, the ice rink, the playground, tennis and basketball courts, and baseball batting cages.
