A Massachusetts woman escaped serious injury after her pickup truck collided with two moose early Monday morning on Route 3 in Bethlehem.
The cow moose and a calf were killed, and a second calf was left wandering around the area, Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson said Monday afternoon.
The collision occurred at about 5 a.m.
The initial call was logged as a vehicle versus moose with injury and entrapment.
“That was the way the call came in, but the lady wasn’t trapped,” said Anderson. “She didn’t dare move until the ambulance got there, and we got her out without any great effort. We took her to the hospital as a precaution. She was bruised. Luckily, she had her seat-belt on.”
The collision did heavy damage to the vehicle, he said.
Anderson did not immediately have the name of the driver, whom he said is from Massachusetts, has a second home in Colebrook, and was southbound on Route 3 heading back to Massachusetts for work when the crash occurred just south of the Last Chance Cabins in Twin Mountain.
“All of a sudden they were there,” he said of the moose.
The calves, said Anderson, were very young.
Along with the driver wearing a seat-belt, being in a full-size pickup truck also helped her avoid serious injuries, he said.
In 2022, Anderson said there have been a few vehicle collisions with moose, but not as many as in some past years because there have been so few moose.
In the past decade, the winter tick, a parasite that can attach itself in the thousands to moose, has decimated populations in the North Country, killing in particular cow moose and young moose who become weakened and anemic.
