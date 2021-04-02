Bethlehem:Planners Approve 12 More Cabins At Presidential Mountain Resort

The Bethlehem Planning Board on Wednesday unanimously approved the site plan for 12 overnight cabins at Presidential Mountain Resort along Route 302, in a project that also includes removing the long-vacant and deteriorating restaurant building.
Traffic flow could also be impacted along that segment of highway by possibly reducing the speed limit — currently 40 mph — and installing a crosswalk.
The pre-fabricated Amish-style rosewood cabins, to be installed this spring on the north side of Route 302, will be in addition to the 15 existing PMR cabins on the south side of the state highway.
The entire PMR property, at 1108 Main St./Route 302, is owned by Yizchok Rudich, who bought it five years ago.
The new cabins, part of a 42-acre expansion, will go on the north side site area that had been designated for a five-story, 85-room, high-end Hilton hotel.
“The Hilton Hotel was too costly, $20 million,” Rudich’s engineer, David Eckman, told planners. “The numbers didn’t work over time. He feels like his operation now is working pretty good … With the cabins, it will be financially viable, a successful business, which is what he wants.”
Rudich has retained a traffic engineer, who had worked on the Hilton hotel proposal, and discussions have included reducing the speed limit and installing a yellow light or crosswalk.
“He’s working directly with the state and making a request to see if they would consider slowing the speed, allowing a yellow light, and possibly a crosswalk,” said Eckman. “We’re not sure we’ll win that fight, but we’re trying. The fire chief would like it, the police would like it, and I believe you guys mentioned in the past that you would like us to slow the traffic down through there a little bit if we could. But it is a DOT [New Hampshire Department of Transportation] road and we’re trying and that is in process.”
With the exception of two smaller studio cabins, 10 of the 12 cabins are 24- by 28-feet with two bedrooms and a loft.
The plan is to put more space between the new cabins than what there had been with the original cabins, he said.
The cabins will be connected to Bethlehem Village District water system.
In answer to questions about wetland impacts, Eckman said 53-square feet of wetlands will be impacted permanently, because of a retaining wall, and a total of less than 3,000-square feet would be temporarily impacted by a pipe that will access the on-site sewer system to be installed.
The PMR property also abuts a vacant ranch-style house that was purchased by Eversource Energy when Eversource was pushing the unpopular Northern Pass Transmission proposal, which, before it was rejected by the state, involved transitioning from overhead lines to underground lines beside the PMR property.
Initially, Rudich was told by Eversource that he could have the property with the house for free if he gave Eversource an easement in the back to accommodate a tall tower, said Eckman.
“But then they changed their mind and said no,” he said. “It was a big fight. Northern Pass went away, thank God. This developer [Rudich] led the charge against them and he was very upset because they told him they were going to put a huge tower here. That house, they were supposed to give it to him, and he gave them an easement. They never gave it to him and now it’s in limbo. He’s trying to buy it, but they won’t sell it. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
As for the former restaurant on the south side of Route 302 beside Miller Pond, Eckman has been in talks with Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson about the building’s removal.
“The fire chief gave us a big push in fixing the restaurant,” said Eckman. “It’s going to go away soon.”
For decades, before it became Presidential Mountain Resort, the 150-acre property was known as the Baker Brook restaurant and cabins, before that operation ceased and its buildings and cabins fell into disrepair in the 1980s.
Rudich has since removed the old, dilapidated cabins to make way for the new.
For planning board member, Marie Stevenson, the property brings back a lot of memories.
“This is a great project,” she said. “I think I’m the only one anywhere in this building [town hall] who worked in the restaurant and did all the chamber-maiding in all the cabins. For me, I’m totally excited. I can’t wait to see it when you’re all done.”
Rudich’s long-range goal is to install 36 or more PMR cabins on the north side, with the 12 approved this week making up the first phase.
