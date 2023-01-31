Bethlehem Planners Approved Proposed Zoning Amendments For Town Vote
The Bethlehem Planning Board unanimously voted to accept eight proposed zoning amendments to present to town meeting voters, but not before a group of residents weighed in with concerns, particularly around an amendment regarding home businesses.

During the public hearing on Jan. 25, several residents alleged the town is acting unconstitutionally. One suggested the town could be facing legal liability and another that planning and zoning boards could be abolished.

