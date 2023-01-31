Bethlehem Planners Approved Proposed Zoning Amendments For Town Vote

The Bethlehem Planning Board unanimously voted to accept eight proposed zoning amendments to present to town meeting voters, but not before a group of residents weighed in with concerns, particularly around an amendment regarding home businesses.
During the public hearing on Jan. 25, several residents alleged the town is acting unconstitutionally. One suggested the town could be facing legal liability and another that planning and zoning boards could be abolished.
Town planners said home businesses are currently not allowed under municipal zoning, but if voters approve the amendment they now would be and the amendment gives residents greater freedom and not less.
The amendments were reviewed by the board’s legal counsel.
New Hampshire statute gives municipalities the authority to conduct site plan reviews for any project that would have impacts on abutters or the neighborhood.
If approved by voters, Amendment 1 would make revisions throughout the town zoning ordinance to clarify, update and correct terminology, improve consistency, remove unneeded language, and conform with state laws and court decisions.
Amendment 2 would update language in floodplain development and definitions as required for continued participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.
Amendment 3 would update language regarding multi-family dwelling unit development to make the parking requirements in the zoning ordinance consistent with requirements in the updated site plan review regulations.
Amendment 4 would add a home business as an accessory use allowed in any dwelling in town. Site plan review would only be required when the public, abutters, or certain types of impacts that go beyond the property are involved.
Amendment 5 would amend the language on non-conforming uses, structures, and lots to allow non-conforming lots to be developed if setbacks can be met and water and wastewater rules met.
Amendment 6 would amend zoning districts and uses to bring the zoning ordinance into compliance with the state provision allowing manufactured housing.
Amendment 7 would replace existing language regarding signs with language from the recently updated site plan review regulations for consistency.
Amendment 8 would amend the language on zoning districts.
Speaking on Amendment 4, home businesses, Tara Bamford, Bethlehem’s planning consultant, said, “We just rewrote the description to be clear that it’s adding the ability to do something rather than limiting it.”
Currently, the town’s five zoning districts (D1, D1 Main Street, D2, D3, and D4) do not acknowledge that there is a thing called a home business, said Planning Board Chairman Michael Bruno.
“We realize in the 21st century that is an acceptable business and a lot of people have moved to town and they run their businesses from their home,” he said. “Our ordinances did not have them listed at all so they weren’t a permitted use and they weren’t a special exception. They weren’t listed. Therefore, by our own definition, they were not permitted. Therefore, by adding home businesses into the ordinance, it is now a permitted use.”
Any exceptions are possible impacts to abutters, and for those home businesses a resident would need to come before planners for a site plan review and share what the business plan is and planners will ensure that it doesn’t cause any conflict with neighbors, he said.
Impacts include such things as noise, dust, odor, vibration, or smoke.
Another example would be someone who is self-employed, but if they had six people working for them they might need additional parking spaces, for which planners would ask for a review, said Bruno.
“If those don’t apply, there’s no need for anyone to come for site plan review,” he said.
It’s expanding use on a property and not restricting it, said planning board member Martie Cook.
“Nobody cares that you’re in your house and doing your business because it doesn’t affect anybody else,” she said. “The only time this would be invoked is if what you were doing on your property is going to affect anybody else. The only time you would need to come in is if somebody next door complained … Somebody would need to come in and say they’re having this problem and we would try to work it out.”
Bamford said, “We wanted to make sure it was clear that people don’t need a permit unless it triggers site plan review by using the term ‘accessory use’ in the definition.”
Wayne Derby, a Maple Street resident and Bethlehem business owner for more than 40 years, asked what constitutes such things as heavy equipment.
“Who gets to decide these things?” he said. “You guys? You have the authority. My question is do you have the right.”
Bruno said he has a tractor and moves things on his property and that’s not the intent of the amendment.
The intent is looking at a home business, for instance, that might store 10-wheel trucks that went out on a job early in the morning, at a disruption to neighbors, he said.
ZBA member Andrea Bryant said the amendment doesn’t mean something is not permitted, it just means that if someone has a home business with some outdoor storage or other possible impacts then that property owner would go before planners for a review to ensure that everything, such as setbacks, are in place.
“The other things are exempt from site plan review, if it’s just a small business in your house that’s not affecting the outside, mostly,” she said.
Cherry Valley Road resident Chris Noyes cited the Supreme Court of the United States case Miranda v. Arizona and said “where constitutional rights are secure, there can be no rule-making or legislation which would abrogate them.”
Under the New Hampshire Constitution, part of which Noyes read, citizens have the right to be free of government interference, he said.
“As a citizen, he is entitled to carry on his private business in his own way,” said Noyes. “He owes no duty to the state or to his neighbors … The most important part, he owes nothing to the public so long as he does not trespass on their rights.”
Agassiz Street resident Kimberly Johnson, who runs a home baking business, said the outdoor storage and activity provision is vague and she doesn’t like the fact that site plan review could result if someone lodges a complaint.
Main Street resident Callum McNeil said site plan review would be akin to the redlining done to African-American residents in Chicago.
“I don’t know why you would want to put the liability on yourselves in this situation,” he said. “Is it constitutional to regulate businesses? No, it’s not … That kind of overstep, that kind of overreach, it’s just sad … It’s not constitutional for you guys to declare everything … I feel this is literally Chinese overreach, like CCP [Chinese Communist Party] overreach. Like propaganda stuff. It’s literally crazy.”
McNeil also alleged that other proposed zoning amendments are unconstitutional and that the town is receiving a $49,000 grant to violate the constitution and “the civil rights of your citizens.”
Select Board member Veronica Morris said that is not true and the grant that the Select Board accepted on Jan. 24 is not connected to the proposed amendments, any other regulatory changes, or anything that will be on the ballot in March and will instead be used to study the community’s housing needs to determine if anything should be done to make it easier for more housing.
“It is separate and distinct from any proposed changes that are before us this year,” she said.
Derby said he wants to remind Bethlehem planners about what happened several years ago in Littleton.
“Not saying it has any bearing on something here, but the planning and zoning board got too pushy on regulations they wanted to put on the people,” he said. “The people disbanded the planning and zoning board. Remember that.”
On the amendment regarding signs, Bruno and Morris said the intent is not to have signs that would go over a road, cause a nuisance to others, such as with bright lights or spotlights that shine down, or create a traffic or other safety hazard.
“There’s language based on what’s in our ordinance right now,” said Bruno. We’ve taken the same rules that are in our ordinance and maintained it … The dark sky ordinance was embedded in this.”
“Nothing about this adds or changes the town’s ability to regulate content because content is protected under the First Amendment,” said Morris. “Because there’s been controversy in town about various signs in the last couple of years, I just want to be clear this is not addressing content. It’s no one’s intent to violate the First Amendment.”
Bruno made the motion to accept the amendments as written and present them to the public.
The amendments cannot be changed during the town’s deliberative session on Monday and will go on the March 14 town meeting ballot as written.
After the public hearing was closed, planning board member Kim Koprowski offered her perspective.
“I was in Littleton and wanted to open my vet clinic and was not allowed,” she said. “So I was involved in that group in Littleton that changed the way that zoning was done because of that. That’s one of the reasons I moved to Bethlehem.”
Bethlehem planners took some verbal abuse during their hearing on the amendments, said Koprowski.
“I want to say this is a good group of people,” she said. “I’ve been on this board for four years or five years and I have seen one [applicant] come before us that we had some concerns about and we resolved it and it went forward. I have not seen this group say no, you can’t do that. I’ve seen this group work with people, so I just wanted to put that out there. I’ve been on both sides of this. That’s one of the reasons I live here.”
