Bethlehem Planners Pump Brakes On Adair Condo Development Plan

As the engineer for the Adair Cottages condominium development pushed the Bethlehem Planning Board to accept as complete the application for a subdivision and site plan, town planners applied the brakes, saying that there is much information, some of it new, that needs to first be reviewed.
During a public hearing on Wednesday that at times grew tense between the engineer and some planning board members, planners agreed to continue the hearing to July 13 to allow themselves sufficient time for review and to give residents time to look at the information that is scheduled to be submitted to the town at least 10 days before the hearing, by July 3.
Planned by JCB Inns LLC for the westerly side of the Adair Country Inn and Restaurant property, owned by Joel and Cathy Bedor, are a total of 44 units (up from 43) on 140 acres.
The plan will include the existing 1811 House that will now count as the 44th unit and a single-family dwelling within the condominium complex.
The condos are expected to be priced beginning in the low $400,000 range.
At the outset of the hearing, Tara Bamford, town planning board consultant, recommended that planners hold off on an approval, citing a number of reasons, including an application that has now changed.
Engineer Steven Keach, of the Bedford, N.H.-based Keach-Nordstrom Associates, said planners have enough information before them to approve the application as complete and details can be discussed at a subsequent public hearing.
One area Bamford said she strongly advises planners not to overlook is the access road that the developer says will be private.
In other towns, roads that were expected to be private were later taken over by towns after petitions were put on town meeting warrant articles, and Bethlehem and its road crew need to know if the road on the Adair property will be up to standards and not pose any problems with plowing and drainage if it were to someday become a town road, said Bamford.
Keach insisted the road will remain private and will be built to a higher standard than what is required.
“Your road agent doesn’t agree that it’s better,” said Bamford. “Your road agent has concerns about the curbing.”
As for the units, the developer said each unit will have two to three bedrooms.
Bamford said there will be 43 homes and planners need to know if that is the right number for what will be a concentrated area and they need to know precisely if the units will have two bedrooms or three because planners can’t yet determine if the required protective radii for wells have been provided in the application.
The town also doesn’t yet have a lot merger plan with the location of septic systems and it needs to ensure that septic systems and protective radii are on the right lots, she said.
In addition, density calculations need to be based on “poorly and very poorly drained soils” as opposed to the calculation in the plans that refers to a “wetland area” rather than the “poorly or very poorly drained soils” requirement by the zoning ordinance, and the zoning board is not authorized to waive that requirement, said Bamford.
A plan for the proposed common areas for recreation and multi-use paths also needs to be provided, she said.
Any waiver requests from the applicant need to be provided through a proper waiver request that accompanies the application, said Bamford.
The town’s subdivision requirements also require the applicant to pay for any improvements to the entrance, at the Guider Lane and Route 302 intersection, to ensure the safety of the intersection, which would see an additional 344 vehicles per day if the development goes through, said Bamford.
The recommendation is that planners require the applicant to pay $3,000 to enable the board to hire an engineering firm and coordinate with Bethlehem Road Agent Brett Jackson and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to review options for intersection improvements and ensure safe turning movements.
“These are the items I think can hogtie you if you accept it as complete,” she said to planners.
Keach said Guider Lane is the access to the inn, but the plan doesn’t propose a right-of-way because there is no right-of-way and there will instead be a private road over people’s land, all of which will be held in equal interest by each individual condominium owner.
Before the lot is subdivided into two separate lots, one for the inn and one for the condominiums, JCB Inns will file a notice of voluntary lot merger, said Keach.
“We’re merging, we’re not consolidating,” he said.
The site will become roughly 204 acres.
For the application completeness, Keach said. ” I think there’s a lot of information that’s buried here. I think you have information sufficient for this public hearing process. I’m going to ask you to accept the application as complete.”
The state wetlands and alteration of terrain permit are expected to be granted, and both at the same time after questions are answered about logging operations and New Hampshire Fish and Game signs off on the AOT permit, said project representatives.
“I don’t quite understand how we can accept this as complete when there’s some debate about some of the items, the bedrooms and some of the other items,” said planning board ex-officio member Chris Jensen.
“I respectfully disagree,” said Keach. “We are telling you they are going to be three bedrooms.”
“That’s not reflected in your application,” said Jensen.
Planning board chairman Mike Bruno said the board doesn’t have to make a decision that evening.
“There’s a lot of information that was provided to us by Tara as well as by Mr. Keach,” said Bruno. “There’s a lot of information we have to look at … As a board, we have to ensure compliance …”
The application acceptance piece means if the board has enough information to engage in a meaningful discussion, said Keach.
“I believe you do,” he said.
Bamford disagreed.
“Big picture, we’ve heard there are going to be changes to this plan,” she said to planners. “For that reason alone, I would advise you to not accept it as complete. How can you determine that these now 44 units are acceptable clustered in this way when you have just been told the protective radius for the wells is inadequate for this layout? You’ve already been told it’s going to change. Once you accept it as complete, this is the layout you need to decide on.”
Planners voted unanimously to not accept the application as complete.
The condominium proposal, which also involves Badger Peabody Smith Realty, was first presented to planners in March 2021.
The original site plan application is being withdrawn because site plans are not required for multi-family developments like JCB Inns LLC and can only be required for a multi-family building, said Bamford.
A Brook Road resident voiced concerns about truck traffic on Brook Road, the access road to ongoing site work, and asked if the condominium owners could someday decide to make Brook Road the access.
Bruno said that discussion can be taken up at a later hearing.
