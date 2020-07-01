Bethlehem:Plans Develop For Golf Course About To Change Hands

As the purchase and sales agreement between the town of Bethlehem and Bethlehem residents Kim and Mark Koprowski nears completion for the Bethlehem Country Club and golf course, plans are advancing for its future.
On Tuesday, Kim Koprowski said the BCC is moving forward slowly, but surely.
“We are going to keep the name” she said. “We also plan to keep [BCC general manager and superintendent] Matt Courchaine. There is staff that works under him and we plan to keep them.”
For this fall, there are plans to repair the porch and install an ice cream window at the clubhouse, though it’s currently undetermined how late it will stay open, she said.
The BCC will probably close for the winter so future plans can develop, said Koprowski.
Provided the snow cooperates, she said she would eventually like to have groomed cross-country ski trails for winters.
Other ideas could be implemented after a while as she waits to see how operations go first.
“The purchase and sales agreement is almost finished so we can all sign,” said Koprowski. “We’re just waiting for an equipment list.”
During their meeting on June 15, the Bethlehem Board of Selectmen announced that the Koprowskis would be purchasing the BCC and 18-hole golf course, which offers seasonal memberships, has been owned by the town since 1949 and has been among the three municipally owned golf courses left in New Hampshire.
The transaction comes after voters approved several warrant articles authorizing a lease or sale of the BCC and after at least one prospective buyer expressed interest, but ultimately pulled out.
Once the Koprowskis expressed interest, selectmen expressed their excitement about having someone local who understands the property and what it can do for the town purchase it.
Kim Koprowski plans to open an ice cream shop, upgrade the kitchen and restaurant, and restore the clubhouse, which has incurred many years of deferred maintenance.
The BCC, which first opened as 9-hole golf course in 1898 that expanded to 18 holes in 1910, is open for the 2020 summer season, though with social distancing measures in place because of the pandemic.
