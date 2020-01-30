Bethlehem Police Chief Resigns To Become Sugar Hill Police Chief

Michael Ho-Sing-Loy (Courtesy photo)

Michael Ho-Sing-Loy, chief of the Bethlehem Police Department since 2009, has resigned his post to become the new police chief of Sugar Hill.

“It was a tough decision, but I think career-wise I’m trying to slow myself toward retirement and it’s a good decision,” Ho-Sing-Loy, 65, said Wednesday. “I’m up in age and this is an energy-intensive job [in Bethlehem].”

