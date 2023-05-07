Bethlehem Police Dept. Receives Donated Bicycle For Patrols And Trail Assistance

Bethlehem Police Chief Alan DeMoranville stands with a new bicycle donated to the police department from Tri-Town Bicycle, a nonprofit encompassing the towns of Bethlehem, Littleton, and Franconia. The bike will be used by Bethlehem officers for Main Street patrols as well as for access to trails in the event of calls for assistance. (Contributed photo)

The Bethlehem Police Department has obtained its first bicycle that can be used for Main Street patrols and responding to calls for assistance on the town’s growing network of recreational trails.

“Tri-Town Bike, through some private donations and a generous grant from the Tillotson Foundation, donated a fully equipped bike to the Bethlehem Police Department,” said Bruce Caplain, a member of the Select Board and founder of the nonprofit Tri-Town Bicycle, which encompasses the towns of Bethlehem, Littleton, and Franconia.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments