Bethlehem Police Dept. Receives Donated Bicycle For Patrols And Trail Assistance

The Bethlehem Police Department has obtained its first bicycle that can be used for Main Street patrols and responding to calls for assistance on the town’s growing network of recreational trails.
“Tri-Town Bike, through some private donations and a generous grant from the Tillotson Foundation, donated a fully equipped bike to the Bethlehem Police Department,” said Bruce Caplain, a member of the Select Board and founder of the nonprofit Tri-Town Bicycle, which encompasses the towns of Bethlehem, Littleton, and Franconia.
Bethlehem Police Chief Alan DeMoranville had requested a bicycle as an equipment purchase during the town’s budgeting process, but as the Select Board neared completion on the proposed budget the board members, looking at costs and trying to keep a tight budget, voted to remove it.
“Tri-Town was able to find private funding and this will enable at least three officers to patrol both the trails and Main Street area on bike,” said Caplain. “Their hope is to be able to get to people on the trails that may need help, as well as being more visible and accessible on Main Street while at the same time reducing emissions and getting healthier.”
The bike that is valued at nearly $1,800 was funded by about $600 in private donations and $1,200 from the Tillotson grant, the latter of which covered most of the cost and the outfitting.
Tri-Town Bicycle received a total Tillotson grant amount of $17,000, which will go toward other ongoing Tri-Town projects, which include the making of bike maps.
The police department bicycle has a headlamp so an officer can ride at night as well as red-and-blue flashing police lights.
“It has a taillight for safety, and then we put a police bag on top of the fender,” said Caplain. “It says ‘police’ on the side and it’s outfitted with a First Aid kit, bike repair kit, tubes, pumps, and all that stuff, so when they ride the trails and people need help they’re out there and they can help.”
To date, the Bethlehem Trails Association has close to 20 miles of trails in town, and that’s in addition to the recreational rail trail that comes through Bethlehem and in the coming years is expected to extend through more of Bethlehem to Whitefield.
DeMoranville thought it was a great idea to get out on the trails and also ride around on Main Street so officers can be more accessible to people, said Caplain.
“On the trails, if someone falls or has a flat or a bike issue and needs help, they can be there,” he said.
On Thursday, Caplain also traded emails with Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith, who is interested in adding a hybrid bicycle with an electronic motor to enhance LPD’s current fleet of three non-motorized bicycles.
Tri-Town still has funding remaining.
In Littleton, where hills abound, today’s technology can help patrol officers on bikes respond more quickly to a call, not only along the recreational rail trail, but also to streets near Main Street, Smith said Friday.
“If you have an officer patrolling Main Street and there’s a call at the top of School Street, for example, it’s such an incline and it’s difficult for officers, no matter what shape they’re in, and officers have to have a standard of physical fitness, to get to the top and not be tuckered out and be able to address whatever situation is up there immediately,” he said. “So why not take advantage of the technology with these e-bikes that can assist them getting up those hills and responding more appropriately? This would allow us to enhance what we already have to build on it and give us better response capability.”
Generally, LPD’s bikes have been contained to a certain area because of the restrictions from the community’s terrain, but if Tri-Town Bicycle can help the department with an e-bike that will assist LPD in enhancing its current bike patrol, said Smith.
Bicycles also assist patrols at parades and events and are a force multiplier at large events, he said.
“That’s why we’ve never let it go away,” said Smith. “We’ve always had it here, and depending on the personnel and interest, the officers are out there biking.”
