Alan Demoranville, seen here with a beard he grew to raise money for the Child Advocacy Center, is leaving his post as sergeant of the Whitefield Police Department to become Bethlehem's new police chief. He begins the job on Monday. (Courtesy photo)
This week the Bethlehem Police Department provided records of recent arrests in response to a formal request by The Caledonian-Record through New Hampshire’s Right to Know law.
The request was made on Oct. 9 for the records. They were provided on Oct. 29 by Joseph H. Driscoll IV, an attorney for Mitchell Municipal Group, P.A. in Laconia, N.H., which represents the town of Bethlehem.
