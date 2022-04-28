Bethlehem Prepares For 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, And Big Crowds

To some, two years might sound like a long time; but one town is beginning to prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime event that is expected to draw a rush of people into the North Country and, said a Bethlehem’s marketer, will be here before you know it.
On the afternoon of April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be seen in the North Country — the first one in New Hampshire in more than 60 years — that for a few minutes will turn the daytime sky into night.
The next total solar eclipse in the Granite State won’t be until 2079.
During Monday’s Bethlehem Select Board meeting, Pam Sullivan, executive director for the Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network and owner of Sullivan Creative, Bethlehem’s marketing firm, encouraged the town to prepare for 2024 and highlighted an informational event scheduled for June 21 at The Colonial Theatre, when local resident Douglas Arion and Rick Feinberg, president of the American Astronomical Society, will present information about the eclipse.
The event is hosted by WREN and Bethlehem Reimagined Inc.
Two years ago, WREN and BRI sought a Mascoma Savings Bank grant for a tourism event, but, until now, they weren’t able to hold the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sullivan.
On June 21, all businesses in Coos and Grafton counties, all local state representatives, and other stakeholders will be invited to the event, said Sullivan, who asked the Bethlehem Select Board for the names of anyone else they believe should be invited.
“It’s pretty important and it’s really nice to have it here in Bethlehem, especially with all the marketing work that the town has been doing,” she said.
A total eclipse occurs when the moon slowly moves across the face of the sun.
During the April 2024 eclipse, the area of Colebrook will experience 100 percent totality and the area of Bethlehem will see 97 percent totality, said Sullivan.
(Farther south in the Granite State will be 95 percent or greater totality).
“So it’s very close by and it’s going to have a major impact on this region,” said Sullivan. “It’s in the mud season when a lot of businesses close. There is a task force that a number of us sit on and we’re trying to educate the fact that this is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s going to happen and people are going to come.”
Sullivan was in Missouri during the total solar eclipse that occurred in 2017.
Some states in the sun’s path that year saw an influx of millions of visitors and there were reports of major congestion as people began to leave their viewing points.
“People coming into it won’t be as much of a problem as people leaving, because when it’s done, it’s over with,” she said. “The whole eclipse is like 45 minutes, but only three minutes of totality.”
In the North Country, there aren’t a lot of roads, so there will be an effort to coordinate traffic flow, with agencies like the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism, the state parks division, and other state departments, along with the New Hampshire task force dedicated to the effort, working out the road services and logistics, said Sullivan.
For the June 21 informational event, Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain said it’s great that it’s happening in Bethlehem and it will be great to get all the businesses involved and to begin the planning.
Information kits prepared by the state’s marketing agency will be available and information will be online, including on WREN’s New Hampshire Grand website, said Sullivan.
“It will be a time when businesses can get premium rates for packages,” she said.
The state is also ordering about 200,000 genuine eclipse glasses, as opposed to the eclipse glasses that are not real and don’t protect one’s eyes from the sun, said Sullivan.
“It’s super-important to get the right ones,” she said. “Those will probably be available for all businesses to get.”
In August 2021 in Sugar Hill, Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law Senate Bill 105, sponsored by state Sen. Erin Hennessey and state Reps. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster, and Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, which proclaims April 8, 2024, as Solar Eclipse Day in New Hampshire, a first-in-the-nation proclamation.
At the signing was Rik Yeames, founder of the New Hampshire Solar Eclipse Task Force, who said planning and staging to accommodate the many people who will flock to northern New Hampshire — however many that will turn out to be — is critical.
“It’s coming right up through here so it’s pretty exciting,” said Sullivan.
