Bethlehem Property Owner, State Agree To Route 302 Safety Measures

Motorists traveling along Route 302 in Bethlehem could see some changes in the near future.
Following concerns by some residents and town officials about pedestrian safety at the growing Presidential Mountain Resort (PMR) development along Route 302 between Brook and Cherry Valley roads, crosswalks, sidewalks and safety measures are now planned.
The owner, Yitz Rudich, is willing to go forward with crosswalks and has agreed to pay for the lighting and other components that go with them, Bethlehem Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain said during the board’s meeting on Monday.
“They want to do this sooner rather than later,” he said. “I spoke to the DOT [New Hampshire Department of Transportation] and the DOT is ready to go, but needs some permission from us as a Select Board to say that we’ll maintain it on an ongoing basis, painting the crosswalks, and if a light goes out or something, that we’ll be responsible for it.”
Light fixtures can be tricky, and there was an issue with one light by the elementary school, said Select Board member April Hibberd.
Selectman Chris Jensen asked why the town would be responsible.
“It’s something that he pays for the equipment and we would likely install it, just as we would install speed feedback signs,” said Caplain.
Select Board member Veronica Morris said the DOT and not the town can change a parking space on Main Street/Route 302, which is the same state road, but now the state wants the town to go out and paint crosswalks.
“That’s the way it works,” said Caplain.
“In the interest of public safety, I don’t think we have any option other than to say yes,” said Morris.
“I agree, and if he’s going to pay for it, we strike while the iron’s hot and move forward,” said Caplain.
“I would also try to negotiate some kind of maintenance agreement with him,” said Morris. “Honestly, it’s because of his property that we have to do this.”
“I’m more than willing to do that,” said Caplain.
Rudich has also expressed an interest in paying for and installing sidewalks all along his properties, said Caplain.
“That would solve a lot of headaches,” said Morris.
Rudich owns property on both sides of Route 302, where he has installed 15 overnight cabins on the south side of the highway and 12 on the north, with plans for more cabins in the coming years.
DOT is also aware of the sidewalks plan, said Caplain.
Some residents and town officials have previously suggested the possibility of looking into reducing the speed limit, which is currently 40 mph, in the vicinity of PMR.
Following a recent meeting of the New Hampshire Municipal Association, Hibberd said NHMA discussed how towns can now reduce the speed limit in parts of their community to accommodate heavy tourist seasons, but they can’t reduce speeds on state roads like Route 302.
But any town road regulated by a municipality can be reduced to as low as 20 mph for up to four months during a season, she said.
On Thursday, Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson said there have been a few vehicle accidents along Route 302 in the vicinity of PMR, but none since the new cabins were installed a few years ago and none related to pedestrians or the PMR development.
Most crashes were from someone losing control of a vehicle or a driver having a medical issue, he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.