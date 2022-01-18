Bethlehem Proposed 2022 Town Budget Increases By 11 Percent

Bethlehem selectmen are proposing a 2022 municipal budget that reflects an 11-percent increase.
“This year, we ended up seeing a higher budget than we have in the past,” Board of Selectman Chairman Gabe Boisseau said during Monday’s budget hearing.
Much of the increase is because of employee compensation, increases in wages to keep wages competitive and retain valued employees, he said.
“Also, this year, as everybody knows, materials have gone up in price, so budget expenses have gone up because of that as well,” said Boisseau.
The 2022 proposed budget is $3,182,162, up more than $300,000 from the 2021 budget of $2,857,389.
If the proposed budget is rejected by voters, the 2022 default budget is $2,831,068, though the default budget might need to be increased by about $7,000.
In addition, selectmen on Monday voted 5-0 to add $9,000 to the general government buildings budget to pay for the cost of a cemetery survey, after Select Board member Veronica Francis, who made the motion, said the money that had been earmarked for the survey could not be found.
If the money is found in the next few weeks, selectmen at the deliberative session can make a motion to remove the $9,000 from the budget.
Although the town normally holds its deliberative session on the second Monday evening in February, selectmen voted to hold it on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Select Board member April Hibberd said she spoke with Bethlehem Town Moderator Mary Lou Krambeer about how to proceed with this year’s deliberative session, during a time when the coronavirus pandemic remains a concern and active cases remain high locally.
“We have had it at Profile for the last three years, I believe, and due to social distancing she would like to have it there,” said Hibberd.
The Profile School gymnasium is not available Monday, Feb. 7, but is available, Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Selectmen voted 5-0 to hold it on Feb. 8.
For 2022, unlike in past years, there are no zoning articles on the warrant.
With not many new articles on the warrant, Morris said the hope is that this year’s deliberative session will go faster.
Under state law, the warrant must be posted by Jan. 31.
During the Jan. 3 selectmen’s meeting, Boisseau, who has served on the board for five years and had one year remaining, announced that he will be resigning because of obligations that are cutting into his role as a selectman, a position that he said takes much mental time and energy to do well.
On Monday, Boisseau, who said he would like to serve on the board through the budget season and to the election in March, formally resigned and was appointed by selectmen as an interim selectman to serve for two more months until the town meeting vote.
Four selectmen seats will be open —Boisseau’s seat, which will go to another election in 2023 for a three-year term; Morris’ seat, which she filled after a resignation; and the two three-year seats currently occupied by Selectmen Bruce Caplain and Chris Jensen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.