Bethlehem Reinstates Mask Mandate

In the North Country is another autumn with high levels of COVID-19 cases, which are prompting some towns to take action.
An uptick in cases in Bethlehem and surrounding towns led selectmen in Bethlehem to reinstate mandatory masking in town buildings, though not without some push-back.
During the Board of Selectmen’s meeting on Monday, resident Cathy Qi said she has a few concerns and said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has stated that masking is useless and will in fact increase the spread of COVID and other viruses.
Having mandates since the pandemic has proved masking is not effective and has proved the opposite, that it’s detrimental to people’s health, and that schools, for instance, that have had mandates still have high numbers, she said.
“I think this should be voluntary,” said Qi.
Selectmen, though, felt the opposite, and explained their rationale and how they can make the mask policy easier for residents entering town buildings.
“Obviously, this is a controversial topic,” said Select Board Member April Hibberd. “There can be articles brought in from people opposing. Doctors have stated that masks do work. We can have doctors that come in and say the opposite. I just want to point that out. My opinion is to err on the side of caution.”
Selectman Chris Jensen said he doesn’t want to engage in a debate about masks.
“Even if there’s a marginal benefit, I don’t see why we would not provide a marginal benefit,” he said.
The governor has allowed municipalities to make for themselves the decision about masking, said Hibberd.
Some discussions at schools in communities like Littleton where there’s not a school mask mandate have revolved around how required masking affects children socially and emotionally, she said.
“Well, now it’s doing the opposite because the kids that have to go to school without people wearing masks have the fear of getting COVID,” said Hibberd.
Selectman Bruce Caplain noted the outbreak at Littleton schools.
As of Wednesday, cases at Lakeway Elementary School have come down after a few weeks, but remain high.
Lakeway had 25 students and eight staff members with the virus.
Littleton High School had three students and five staff members, and Daisy Bronson Middle School, five students and no current staff members.
Twenty-three Lakeway students are currently quarantined for exposure (close family contact), as well as seven LHS students and three DBMS students.
Town-wide for municipalities, Bethlehem on Wednesday had 10 active cases and Littleton 67. Haverhill was at 36, Whitefield at 24, Lisbon at 19, and several other towns in the five to six range.
Bethlehem Select Board Member Veronica Morris, who attended Monday’s town board meeting remotely, said she would like to speak as a board member who is home because of COVID exposure.
“I would like to make clear that face-mask use is number six in the state of New Hampshire’s universal best practices list,” she said. “And 6B says should they choose to, businesses and organizations and event organizers are able to require employees, visitors, and customers to wear a face mask upon entering a facility or venue. There’s no issue with the state in this area. The state said this is a best practice.”
Morris made the motion to require the use of masks inside town buildings.
It passed 5-0.
At the start of the meeting, resident Chris McGrath said if the town is going to require masks it should provide them.
Caplain suggested having a table of masks for when people enter buildings.
Hibberd said that availability should extend to evening meetings.
