Bethlehem Rep. Helped Changed New Hampshire Primary History A Century Ago

John G.M. Glessner, a New Hampshire primary election pioneer. (Photo courtesy of Glessner House Museum)

As New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary celebrates 100 years today, the state remembers those pioneers who laid the groundwork that put the primary in the national spotlight, including a state representative from Bethlehem.

In 1915, John G.M. Glessner, a Republican from Bethlehem and member of the famous Glessner family that owned the farm that later became The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem, spearheaded legislation that changed the primary date from the May town meeting day to election day, then held in March.

