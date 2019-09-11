Bethlehem, N.H. residents are encouraged to sign up to have free smoke alarms installed in their homes on Oct. 5.
The American Red Cross and the Bethlehem Fire Department are teaming up to make homes safer in Bethlehem. New smoke alarms have long-life batteries that are good for 10 years. Trained American Red Cross and Bethlehem Fire Department volunteers will come to an individual’s home and install smoke alarms in the home and provide residents with fire and other safety information.
