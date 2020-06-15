Bethlehem:Residents In Process Of Buying Golf Course From Town

After seven decades under town ownership and three months after voters authorized selectmen to negotiate its sale in the event a buyer expressed interest, the Bethlehem Country Club, an 18-hole golf course with clubhouse, is expected to soon change hands.
Presenting plans for the property during Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting was Bethlehem resident Kim Koprowski, chair of the Profile School Board and member of the Bethlehem Planning Board, who, with her husband, Mark, are the prospective buyers.
The pending sale comes after a number of previous discussions with interested parties didn’t pan out, said Bethlehem Selectman Bruce Caplain, the selectmen’s liaison to the BCC.
“Kim and Mark came forward with their interest in the golf course,” said Caplain. “I think their energy and excitement and having locals who understand and appreciate the golf course and buildings and what it does for the town and can do for the town I think is great.”
Koprowski, who worked many years as a veterinarian, said her intention is to keep the BCC running as a golf course, and said a motivation for buying it was because of concerns that someone else might buy it and develop the property and put in many condominiums or rentals.
“My intention is not to change everything,” she said.
The town has two golf courses as people enter Bethlehem - the BCC on the west side and the Maplewood on the east - and they add much to the town, she said.
Now that her son has graduated high school, Koprowski said she is ready to go back to full-time work.
“This is something that has been on my mind for a while,” she said.
Koprowski is seeking to open up an ice cream shop and said she would rather open it in Bethlehem and pay her taxes to the town of Bethlehem.
After looking at a number of other properties, some needing major work and some that would have cost a significant amount of money, Mark said let’s look at the golf course in Bethlehem that has already been run by the town, she said.
Their ownership, she said, would allow her to combine her passions that include cooking, animals (she has goats and plans to use goat milk for some ice cream dishes), and kids.
She has plans to upgrade the restaurant and its kitchen.
“We can restore the clubhouse to the grandeur it used to have,” said Koprowski. “I can do my ice cream there. That would be fun to do. I’m really excited about that.”
Another plan is to have a jobs skills program for youth that they could not get in other places, she said.
Koprowski said she and Mark are working on a purchase and sale agreement.
The BCC has been one of only three remaining municipal-owned golf courses left in New Hampshire.
In a 506-152 town meeting vote in March, voters authorized selectmen to negotiate a sale (which comes after they authorized the board to lease it in 2019) so the town can market it as a lease or a sale to find the best option, on the condition it remain a public golf course.
Passing in a 426-221 vote was a second article asking them to see if the town is in favor of executing a long-term sale or lease of the country club for mixed use or an alternative use beyond its traditional use as a golf course.
The two articles were presented so that if both pass selectmen would prioritize keeping BBC as a golf course, but will move forward with a plan for a mixed use or alternative use if they are unsuccessful in finding someone interested in running it as a golf course.
Selectmen have said the property needs about $250,000 in upgrades to the course, mostly for drainage improvements, and another $250,000 in renovations to the clubhouse, which has incurred years of deferred maintenance.
In December 2018, KW Commercial, a real estate firm that was enlisted by the town to come up with an estimated value of the property, issued an analysis that estimated a sale in its current condition would carry an estimated price of about $400,000. If all the work was complete, the fair market value would be about $850,000 to $900,00, said the firm.
The original BCC golf course was created in 1898 as a 9-hole course and expanded in 1910 to a Donald Ross-designed 18-hole course. The clubhouse was built in 1912.
In 1949, the town bought the property and has been running it through a revolving fund with a budget of about $270,000.
The club offers seasonal memberships.
Selectmen on Monday said they are excited about the pending sale.
“I’m really liking hearing about your plans,” said Selectman Linda Moore. “The fact that you are local is such a plus.”
Board of Selectmen Chairman Gabe Boisseau said, “It’s nice to have somebody like you and Mark to potentially make this happen and have the energy to do it and appreciate the course.”
