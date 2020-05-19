Bethlehem:Residents Launch Appreciation Effort For First Responders

BETHLEHEM - First responders have a demanding job - rushing out of bed in the middle of the night on a call, working at lightning speed to fight a fire or save a life, sacrificing family time, keeping equipment maintained, staying sharp by staying trained.
That job is even tougher during a pandemic.
To show their appreciation, a group of residents and a business have joined forces to launch a new fund that will allow first responders to receive meals at half-price at Rek-Lis Brewery in Bethlehem.
Seed money has put $1,000 into the fund and T-shirts will now be sold, with profits going into the fund to keep it going.
On Friday, Rek-Lis opens for outdoor seating, and Bethlehem resident Nigel Manley, the catalyst for the fund, hopes it’s just the beginning of a new first responder appreciation tradition.
“We thought we’d like to do something to help them as well as help business, and that’s why it’s jointly done,” Manley said Tuesday.
Three weeks ago, Manley was speaking with his wife, Judy Ratzel, about doing something.
He soon enlisted Bernd Weber, of Littleton, owner-dentist at Mountain View Dental in Whitefield, and Weber’s wife, Lea Weber, as well as Joe Lahout, of Littleton.
Also brought into fold was Jamie Myers, who runs J. Myers Builders in Lisbon.
“We made it so it was $1,000 to start and made it for first responders in Bethlehem, Franconia, Sugar Hill, and Littleton,” said Manley. “If they order out at Rek-Lis or go to outdoor dining, half of their check will now be covered.”
The shirts to be sold will have a Rek-Lis to go logo of wings and sneakers.
Manley has developed a relationship with Rek-Lis, owned by Ian Dowling and Marlaina Renton, by helping to facilitate the Rek-Lis Spirit and Beer Tasting Event.
Linking the appreciation for first responders with helping a business that has helped to revitalize downtown Bethlehem seemed a natural fit, especially during a time when businesses like Rek-Lis have been struggling from the shutdown, he said.
“This way, people will buy food and at the same time help first responders by going in,” said Manley. “And Rek-Lis in Bethlehem has done so much for everybody else and we wanted to help them out.”
All of the profit from the sales of the shirts above the cost to make them will regularly be put into the fund, he said.
The shirts can be ordered to go with a food delivery or with food delivered for patrons dining at Rek-Lis Brewery.
As the shutdown eases, outdoor seating will be limited to 50-percent capacity and people spaced 6 feet apart.
“Ian and Marlaina are following every one of the protocols and you can sit at the table and can do your order by phone,” said Manley.
As for growing the first responders fund and keeping it going, he said he will approach businesses about contributions.
“If the response is good, I’ll reach out to other businesses and see if they want to donate to it,” said Manley.
