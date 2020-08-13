Bethlehem:Roadside Shrine Eligible For State Historic Register

The Our Lady of the Fairways shrine along Route 302 near the Maplewood Country Club is eligible for placement on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

It’s been a fixture in Bethlehem for more than six decades — the Our Lady of the Fairways shrine, also known as the caddie shrine, beside Route 302 near the Maplewood Golf Course.

Constructed in 1958 by two dozen caddies and friends at the Maplewood caddie camp, the shrine that since then has had thousands of people from New Hampshire, New England and beyond visit it is now eligible to become a designated New Hampshire historic site with placement on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments