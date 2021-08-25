Bethlehem:Runner Up In Election Appointed As New Selectman

BETHLEHEM — After the resignation earlier this month of Selectman Linda Moore, who served more than four years on the five-member board, selectmen on Monday formally appointed her successor.
Unanimously appointed and sworn in as selectman during the board’s meeting on Monday was Veronica Morris, who at the town meeting vote in July ran for the open seat being vacated by former Selectman Mary Moritz.
Morris was defeated by former town administrative assistant, April Hibberd, but not by much.
Sitting board members said the close vote — 204-180 — and Morris’ regular attendance and input at board meetings made her the logical choice.
Moore had a year and a half left in her term, and Morris will serve in the seat until March 2022, when it goes up to the annual town-wide vote, when she can run for the seat and be on the ballot.
Selectmen were sad to see Moore go and had a discussion about filling the seat for the next six or seven months until the next election, said Board of Selectmen Chairman Gabe Boisseau.
“We very quickly wanted to ask Veronica Morris to fill that position until March,” he said. “We came to that decision based on Veronica’s engagement with meetings over the past several years and her thoughtful contributions. She also ran for the board this past election cycle and garnered a pretty sizeable number of votes, so it was a pretty easy decision for the board to make … Thankfully, she agreed to be on the board.”
On Aug. 9, Moore announced her resignation.
Three days later, on Aug. 12, selectmen called a special meeting to appoint Morris, but were met with concerns by some residents, among them Mike Bruno, who agreed Morris would be a strong board member, but questioned what they said seemed like a rush to appoint.
They suggested selectmen take more time in the interest of transparency and allow for more public input and applications by other candidates.
Morris also agreed that selectmen should wait until the Aug. 23 board meeting.
After a half-hour of going back and forth on the decision to appoint, selectmen reached a consensus to hold off until their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
Under New Hampshire law, selectmen can appoint another board member to serve until the next town meeting, when the seat would go up to a town vote and begin another three-year term.
On Aug. 9, Boisseau said, “Linda and I had been chatting and spoke with other board members and she’s made the decision to step down from the select board, which I totally respect. I know it’s a process she’s gone back and forth with and has considered quite extensively and is making the best decision for her and her family, which I totally respect … It’s been wonderful having you on the board the past 4 ½ years. You’ve added a tremendous amount to it and we wish you the best.”
“Thank you for everything you’ve done,” said Selectman Bruce Caplain. “We will miss you.”
