Bethlehem School Offering Breath Of Fresh Air With Ventilation System

Ventilation ducts, installed by Daniel Hebert Inc. of Colebrook, now feature prominently in BES' classrooms. (Courtesy Photo, Bethlehem Principal Sue Greenlaw)

BETHLEHEM — Bethlehem Elementary School, which switched to remote learning last week due to a positive COVID-19 case, spent $129,828 installing and upgrading their ventilation system over the summer in response to the pandemic.

“HVACs were highly recommended by the CDC and the State of New Hampshire,” said Principal Sue Greenlaw by phone on Tuesday. “It really became needed to make the staff and the kids’ families comfortable.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments