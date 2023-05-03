Bethlehem Select Board Approves Contract For New Fire Truck

It’s possible that the new fire pumper truck approved by Bethlehem voters at town meeting in March could be delivered sooner than expected.
On Monday, the Select Board voted to approve a contract, one in which the payment would be an outright purchase in full rather than the lease purchase (originally entailing a $100,000 down payment from the town’s fire truck capital reserve fund and ten annual payments of $45,083) authorized by voters.
And unlike previously, the new $493,447 fire engine also includes money for a trade-in of the Bethlehem Fire Department’s existing engine that can no longer stay in service because of age and safety issues.
The final delivery of the new vehicle would be about 180 calendar days from the commercial chassis acceptance from the manufacturer that will build out the truck.
But if another municipality is currently having a truck built out and its contract is canceled for whatever reason, if a chassis is there and if Bethlehem is next on the list, it would roll to Bethlehem quicker than anticipated, said Veronica Morris, chair of the Select Board.
But while Bethlehem has a good portion of the $493,477 to make a 100-percent payment upon delivery, it didn’t have the full amount, at least until Monday’s vote.
“We are approved to enter into a lease agreement per the warrant article,” said Morris. “Ideally, we would take this to town meeting and get the funding approved there, either funding the balance or taking it out of the unassigned fund balance or an alternative method of funding that may appear in the next nine months.”
While the original contract was being drawn up, a bid was not formulated anticipating the trade-in of the old truck, said Selectman Mike Bruno.
“When I found out it’s $43,477, that didn’t sound like a lot, but that’s for a truck that’s over 20 years old and cannot be used in other municipalities,” he said.
Had the town tried to sell the older fire truck on its own, it would probably have gotten less than $10,000 said Bruno.
If Bethlehem pre-pays with the $250,000 it already has set aside for the purchase, the town will secure the truck with a factory bond and the money will generate interest in the amount of $460.50, which will come to the town even though the company is holding the money, said Morris.
“Just so the public is clear, the price is $493,447, but they are accepting a trade-in for $43,477, which brings the price to $450,000, which was the original proposal before we had to modify it because of the height of the truck,” said Select Board member Nancy Strand. “This is not the fire department wanting a new truck to add to their fleet. It’s a replacement for a truck they can no longer use for safety reasons.”
With $250,000 already set aside, that means the town has to come up with $200,000, said Morris.
That amount, though, could be reduced to $150,000 if the town’s application for a $50,000 grant to Grafton County, seeking money in the county’s federal stimulus American Rescue Plan Act funding, is approved.
The $200,000 or less to make up the balance of the purchase will come from the town’s rainy day fund.
The board voted unanimously to accept the agreement with Desourcie Emergency Products, of St. Albans, Vt. for the fire truck contract.
The new pumper truck will be an Emergency One, or E-One.
At the town deliberative session in February, Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson said the expectation is that it will be a good usable truck for the next 20 years.
