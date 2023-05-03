Bethlehem Select Board Approves Contract For New Fire Truck

Following town meeting voter approval for a new pumper fire truck, the Bethlehem Select Board on Monday voted to enter into a contract with Desourcie Emergency Products for the new vehicle, similar to the Emergency One, or E-One, truck pictured here. The purchase will also be made in full as opposed to what was expected to be a lease-purchase with 10 payments. (Photo contributed by E-One)

It’s possible that the new fire pumper truck approved by Bethlehem voters at town meeting in March could be delivered sooner than expected.

On Monday, the Select Board voted to approve a contract, one in which the payment would be an outright purchase in full rather than the lease purchase (originally entailing a $100,000 down payment from the town’s fire truck capital reserve fund and ten annual payments of $45,083) authorized by voters.

