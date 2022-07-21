Bethlehem Select Board Authorizes Formation Of Addiction Committee
After discussion and some questions about how effective it might ultimately be, the Bethlehem Select Board on voted 4-1 to create an addiction committee to connect those dealing with addiction to available local resources.

Bethlehem Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain said the idea was born in June, after a symposium at The Colonial Theatre that featured the first episodes of the documentary series “Dopesick,” which chronicles the rise of opioid addiction in the United States and its relationship to Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of OxyContin.

