Bethlehem Select Board Authorizes Formation Of Addiction Committee

Despite two Select Board members saying it might be duplicative of other efforts elsewhere in the region, the Bethlehem Select Board on Tuesday authorized the formation of an addiction committee to connect those battling substance abuse to available local resources.
Bethlehem Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain said the idea was born in June, after a symposium at The Colonial Theatre that featured the first episodes of the documentary series “Dopesick,” which chronicles the rise of opioid addiction in the United States and its relationship to Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of OxyContin.
Attending the showing were representatives of Prevention Education Treatment Recovery Assistance (PETRA), the North Country Health Consortium’s response to substance abuse and an effort to promote safety.
Discussions followed about what could be done at the Bethlehem community level, and it was Select Board member Ayla Queiroga who proposed forming an addiction committee, said Caplain.
It’s similar to many of the other committees that the town has, to see how an issue in town can be addressed, in this case, whether it’s just providing safety or outreach to people to get them back on their feet or anything else that can be done, he said.
PETRA loved the idea, and Bethlehem Police Chief Alan DeMoranville and Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson, both of whom are on the front lines of the addiction problem, also thought it was a good idea, said Caplain, who floated to his fellow board members the proposal of authorizing the new committee.
“How would this committee duplicate all of the experts that are already working on this from various health agencies?” asked Selectman Chris Jensen.
Caplain said the committee would work with them, and PETRA representatives said they would be willing to be a subject matter expert, similar to the Clean Energy NH expert on the Bethlehem Conservation Committee.
PETRA could be a guide as the committee works with employers and PETRA believes that the power of a town committee would make for a better way, said Caplain.
In speaking with DeMoranville, Select Board member April Hibberd said there’s been concerns about people coming out of treatment programs and going right out on the street.
“Because if you decide to leave a program or you get kicked out, they just get lost,” said Hibberd. “A couple of other towns have reached out to him because there’s been so much lately of people just getting told to leave. They have nowhere to go. They have no money.”
Quieroga said from her perspective, the goal of a committee is to support a community and do something, and if people are willing to volunteer, they can get information to those in need who might think there are no resources for them.
“I think we have the obligation as a community to tell them the resources that are out there and help them try to get those, working with experts in the area,” she said.
Select Board member Veronica Morris expressed concern that the committee might not consist of individuals who are not drug users and who therefore don’t have that perspective.
The disability community, for example, has a saying, “Nothing about us, without us,” she said.
“Do we have a local drug users organization that we can bring into this to also serve as experts?” asked Morris.
Citing active and public user groups in places like Vancouver, B.C., Morris said she doesn’t want to come at it from a “here’s how you get clean model” when a lot of information speaks to safe injection sites and being able to get test strips and supplies.
“I wasn’t seeing the committee on how to get clean, I was seeing the committee as any resource that someone might need for the purpose of not dying,” said Queiroga. “To me, there’s a lot of things you can do for addicts and not all of them are here’s how you get clean.”
She said she agrees with Morris that the committee should be open as to who can serve on it and all angles need to be studied because no one should speak for other parties.
Like Jensen, Morris asked if a new town committee would essentially be duplicating the work done by other local organizations, among them Ammonoosuc Community Health Services.
Caplain said the town would not want to duplicate efforts, and ACHS representatives said they believe a committee in Bethlehem would be complementary and help the mission.
A committee would pull resources together and create a structure and it could also make Narcan, the anti-overdose drug, available in certain places to save a life, he said.
Hibberd said a committee could even develop resources to help someone who just needs to get back home.
Morris said she has no problem with a small pot of money being available for bus fares for someone who might be booted out of a program and stuck in town, though she was lukewarm on the idea that a new committee should be formed.
“I’m not sure what another committee is going to do except make more meetings,” she said.
If the committee is not going to be duplicative, Jensen said it suggests to him that existing organizations aren’t doing what they should be doing.
“I don’t know where you’re going to get if you can’t get volunteers,” he said. “I know that the planning board has trouble getting people, and the conservation commission. A lot of organizations and committees just flat can’t get volunteers. With so many things in the town we could be working on, AirBnBs and other stuff, I’d hate to see the Select Board spend a bunch of resources on something other groups are supposed to be doing.”
Caplain said he doesn’t see the Select Board spending a lot of resources and said an addiction committee would be like other committees and have a liaison to the Select Board and that would be the extent of it.
“I think if you don’t try to put something together to help these people, then you’re just ignoring the issue that’s out there,” he said. “Personally, if there’s someone we can help and save a life, I think that’s more important than saying I want to put out a $25 fee on an AirBnB to get a registration. I’d rather save a life.”
“I still think it sounds duplicative,” said Jensen.
Hibberd seconded the motion made by Queiroga to authorize the committee.
“Addiction causes so many problems and it is such a negative stigma that I would like to take the approach showing that we are supportive and want to help,” said Hibberd. “I don’t see it really as the whole board participating, but by having a committee it shows that we would support that cause.”
The board voted 4-1, with Morris the nay vote, to create an addiction committee for the town.
