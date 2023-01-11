Bethlehem Select Board Looks At Warrant Articles For Fire Truck, Rebuilding Pool

The Bethlehem Select Board is looking at several articles for the March 2023 town warrant, among them an article seeking $400,000 to rebuild the community pool and a possible article to help pay for a new fire engine.
During a budget hearing on Monday, the board presented an operating budget of $3,366,621, which is $184,460, or 6 percent, above last year’s budget.
Nearly half the increase comes from general liability insurance, which is up 25 percent and makes up 40 percent of the total budget increase and is one of the budget components beyond the town’s control, said Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain.
Employee salaries generally went up about 3 percent while the board tried to keep department budgets relatively flat, he said.
The town office budget increased a total of $18,000 to accommodate a staff reorganization, which includes clerical assistance to the police department that will free up officers for more patrol and less paperwork, which is where the board wants them to be, said Caplain.
“With all of that, the Select Board did lower the tax rate, and this year’s budget setting was at $,23.89, which is about 90 cents lower than last year,” he said. “One of the ways we did that was to take $400,000 from the unassigned fund, which had a balance of $1.672 million, so that leaves it at $1.272 million, which is still well above the recommendation by the state.”
The board went through a list of warrant articles to recommend, including $100,000 to put into the fire truck capital reserve fund toward future vehicle purchases.
The fire department will soon need a new truck and the goal is to use the reserve fund money to buy it outright or use fund money and as small a bond as possible, said Select Board member Veronica Morris.
Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson inquired about entering into an agreement this year to purchase a new fire truck.
Caplain said the board has agreed.
Select Board member April Hibberd said any money needed above the capital reserve fund would have to go on a warrant article.
Anderson spoke of the current challenges of securing a new truck.
“It’s hard to nail down a price on a truck right now until we start negotiating,” he said.
Anderson said he doesn’t know how much negotiating power the town will have because trucks are scarce and their costs have increased.
The likely cost is above $500,000, he said.
“I don’t have a firm figure on what it will cost us,” he said. “If we were able to secure one from canceled order, that’s what I’m looking for as a possibility.”
Anderson said he wanted to ensure that the wording for any warrant article is correct so the town could move ahead.
On Monday, the Select Board postponed a decision on recommending an article seeking $400,000 for the purpose of rebuilding a new community pool inside the existing pool.
“This will allow for the current working infrastructure to remain being used and is less than half of what it would cost to build a new pool for $1.3 million,” said Caplain.
It will also allow the town to use the current infrastructure, including the pump house.
The total cost of a pool rebuild is $500,000, but $100,000 would come from Bethlehem Parks and Recreation Department funds.
Last week, a pool consultant inspected Bethlehem’s existing pool and could see the cracks, said Abbie Sawyer, director for the Bethlehem parks department.
The pool is not only an important asset for the department’s programs but is used by people in the community and surrounding communities, she said.
According to the numbers, nearly 1,000 residents (some duplicates) used the pool last summer and 259 non-residents purchased day passes. In addition, 123 families completed forms for season passes.
Four different summer camps also used it, said Sawyer.
After being closed for a decade, the Bethlehem Public Pool reopened after some repairs.
Along with what would be building a new pool within the existing pool and creating a new pool surface, the money would repair the main drain, which is currently the main problem, and fix the pipes going into the pool, said Sawyer.
“We lose six inches of water a day right now,” she said.
Caplain asked about the possibility of future cracks.
Sawyer said the intent going forward is to keep the pool filled with water all year because the water won’t freeze deep down during winters and the weight from the water will hold down the walls and bottom so they don’t move.
Without a rebuilt pool, the town is looking at the possibility of closing the community pool in the future and having to transport summer camp youth to another pool, she said.
Following the town vote, Hibberd suggested public hearings to get citizen input on the path forward.
For $400,000, Morris said she thinks it’s a bargain.
The current pool is an old one that was built in 1938, said Bethlehem native Dick Robie.
The board agreed to table their decision to recommend or not recommend the article until they can determine if a rebuild would indeed stop the leaks and determine if the town can get a guarantee from the pool builder that the builder would repair any cracks or leaks.
