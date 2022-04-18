Bethlehem Select Board Sets Office Hours, Availability For Residents
The Bethlehem Select Board — acting on previous board member suggestions about having open office hours and Select Board availability outside of regular meetings for residents with complaints, concerns or anyone seeking information on an issue — has now set a face-to-face time and a virtual time.

The times are subject to change depending on resident demand, but during their meeting on Monday they set aside a 5 p.m. open office time slot at town hall an hour before their regularly scheduled meetings at 6 p.m. every other Monday, as well as a 7 p.m. slot on the alternate Mondays when there are no meetings, that will be done virtually on the Zoom teleconferencing platform.

Select Board Member Veronica Morris said having 5 p.m. set aside before a scheduled meeting allows the board to bring up an issue at the same night’s meeting if something needs immediate action.

“I know 5 o’clock on a Monday won’t be convenient for everybody, but if we’re going to have in-person time, that is one that makes a lot of sense,” she said.

“It’s convenient,” said Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain.

At a previous Select Board meeting, Selectman Chris Jensen suggested the Zoom option, at a little later hour.

Select Board Member Ayla Queiroga said the remote option might accommodate those residents who are still not comfortable coming in for a face-to-face meeting.

Jensen said the later hour would also make it easier for those residents who don’t get off work until 5 or 6 o’clock.

The board will have a sign-up sheet for residents wishing to meet with a board member.

Morris suggested throwing in an occasional Saturday meeting time, but if that happens it would be in the future.

Queiroga said the two current times could change if no one comes in.

Caplain said if a resident wants a private session with a Select Board member, all board members are available.

