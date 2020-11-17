To adopt it on their own after two public hearings as allowed under law or put it to a town-wide vote — that is the question Bethlehem selectmen considered during their meeting on Monday regarding a proposed noise ordinance.

Resuming a board discussion that began in September following citizen concerns about fireworks at night, guns fired early in the morning, and loud music coming from rental houses, selectmen on Monday agreed to contact Bethlehem Police Chief Alan Demoranville for his input about an ordinance and to determine if any enforcement could occur under existing state law.

