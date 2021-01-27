Bethlehem:Solar Array Proposed For Town, School Buildings

Pictured here are solar panels in Atacama Desert in Chile. The Bethlehem Energy Commission is looking for a solar array closer to home, to power town-owned buildings, and it has put forth a warrant article that will be presented to town meeting voters. (Courtesy photo).

A big cost savings over many years and generating a clean, renewable source of energy — those are the two big drivers behind a proposed solar panel array to power some town and school buildings.

On Monday, selectmen discussed a town meeting warrant article put forth by the Bethlehem Energy Commission for the project, which is eligible for a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that would cover about 35 percent of the total cost.

