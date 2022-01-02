Bethlehem SPNHF Board Continues To Move Ahead In Plans For The Rocks Estate

BETHLEHEM — Rising construction costs have hiked up the price of renovations at The Rocks Estate, to be made into the northern headquarters of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, but SPNHF’s directors continue to move ahead and expect the big work to commence next year.
“Our board has reaffirmed its commitment to the project and so we are on track to begin renovations on the Carriage Barn in the spring of 2022,” said Anne Truslow, vice president of development for the Forest Society. “Fundraising is going well — we are hovering at about $4 million committed to an $8 million goal and there are a number of requests and proposals in process. We are still in what we would call the ‘quiet’ part of the campaign, but given the strange times, it is not entirely quiet — and this is an important time to keep the momentum strong.”
Previously estimated at a total of $7.5 million, the goal for what is called Forest Society North is a $6 million capital investment (up from $5.5 million) and the same $2 million endowment to maintain buildings and run programs.
2021 was a busy year at The Rocks Estate.
“We completed all of the work that was planned for 2021, which included the majority of the new hillside amphitheater on the site of the Tool Building, improved parking area, and running utilities to the Carriage Barn,” said Truslow.
The project to fully renovate the Carriage Barn was conceived after the February 2019 accidental fire that destroyed the Tool Building, which had been the estate’s previous center of operations.
“Also, in the spring, the amphitheater will be loamed and seeded, so that the ‘new’ outdoor space should be open to the public by next summer, assuming we can safely direct public use away from the ongoing building renovation,” she said. “But, we will not plan on new programming there until we are farther through the renovation.”
The plan is to have the Carriage Barn ready for occupancy in the spring or mid-year of 2023.
Before that, SPNHF expects to have the usual lineup of the New Hampshire Maple Experience programs at The Rocks Estate in the late winter and early spring of 2022, prior to construction starting, she said.
The weekend of Dec. 18 was the final weekend of Christmas tree sales and Truslow said it was a strong season.
“It is always fun to see families return year after year,” she said.
Currently, in collaboration with The Conservation Fund, SPNHF is working on a large land-conservation project in Shelburne, involving the Shelburne Valley Forest and Bald Peak Forest that together are called the Mahoosuc Highlands.
“The 3,717 acres would be a new Forest Society ownership and is another element of our North Country initiative — increasing our capacity to serve the northern part of the state with land conservation, stewardship, and program staff to be based from The Rocks, as well as education and outreach programs centered at the Rocks,” said Truslow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.