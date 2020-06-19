BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Planning Board on Wednesday gave the green light to a plan by the Society For the Protection of New Hampshire Forests to add a new garage at The Rocks Estate and to landscape the site of the former Tool Building, once the Rocks’ operations center that was destroyed in a fire in February 2019.
The centerpiece of the project, a renovation of the Carriage Barn to not only replace the Tool Building as the operations center of the historic estate, but to create a SPNHF headquarters for all Forest Society efforts in northern New Hampshire, is expected to be complete and ready for the public in the spring of 2022, Nigel Manley, general manager of The Rocks Estate, said during a virtual planning board meeting on the three-phase conceptual plan.
The new garage is expected to be complete by this winter, in time for Christmas tree season, said Manley.
After last year’s fire, tree sale operations have been run out of the red house complex, comprising the house and two barns, near the intersection of Route 302 and Interstate 93.
“We’re looking at putting in a [heated] maintenance facility, a two-car garage, down there where those buildings are in order to get out of the cold so we can keep the farm going,” he said.
Once renovations of the Carriage Barn, which will be the core of the estate, are complete, retail Christmas tree operations will move up there, said Manley.
“There are three construction elements to the improvements we want to make to the property as part of a much larger project that we refer to as Forest Society North,” said Will Abbott, SPNHF’s project manager for The Rocks.
The concept entails a whole new level of programming and improvements to existing programs, he said.
The first element is the landscape renovation on the site of the Tool Building, a project that will involve grading the area and opening up the space for public use, such as picnicking, said Abbott.
“There’s just an exquisite view there, “he said. “It opens up the mountains from that part of the property.”
The architect for the project, Cris Salomon, of Samyn-D’Elia Architects, said the site work includes removing the cellar and creating a terraced garden and open field space with plantings, and opening it up for an enhanced view.
The second element is the renovation of the Carriage Barn, and the third is re-purposing the red house campus with the new heated maintenance facility, said Abbott.
SPNHF has a temporary commercial driveway permit from the state for the red house campus and will be acquiring a permanent permit, as well as making driveway improvements, before the new building is complete by autumn, he said.
As for the Carriage Barn, the main existing structure and iconic stone barn portion of the building will be preserved, said Salomon.
Inside will be restrooms, two classrooms on the lower level, and gallery space in the former dairy barn portion of the building.
New patio space and an open-air pavilion are also part of the vision, he said.
“The first floor is really meant as an education center, and as you go upstairs there will be office space and an open office area and mechanical work space,” said Salomon.
Although the Carriage Barn will have new siding, new roof and a new main entrance, and the building will become a net-zero energy building, the exterior will look mostly similar to the existing barn.
“We are really looking to preserve a lot of those architectural features,” said Salomon. “The stone barn remains the same.”
Work on the Carriage Barn is expected to begin next spring, with site work done a little earlier, he said.
“I think it’s a beautiful project,” said planning board member Michael Bruno “I love how you’re maintaining much of the integrity and historical aspects.”
Off of Glessner Road, which is a town road, the main entrance to The Rocks will be moved and a new driveway will be made to the west so there can be two-way traffic, which will also maintain a better flow of traffic during Christmas tree season when a large amount of cars can appear in a short amount of time, said Salomon.
For the new garage work to begin this summer at the red house campus, the project will be applying for a building permit this week, said Salomon.
“We want to get stuff in the ground and ready for Christmas tree season, which is fast approaching,” he said.
Planners voted to waive a site plan review for the new garage, with board member Chris McGrath saying the building does not constitute a change in use.
Abbott said SPNHF would also like to begin doing some site work on the eastern part of the property, at the site of the former Tool Building, this summer.
The board voted to allow the landscaping to proceed.
For the Carriage Barn, Abbott said the goal is to submit an application for site plan review sooner, rather than later.
In February, one year after the fire, the nonprofit SPNHF announced its Forest Society North vision for The Rocks Estate, a total estimated $7 to $8 million project that involves fund-raising and a capital campaign.
