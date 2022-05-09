What had been a quiet, cool spring with little North County bear activity appears to be at an end, at least in one town.
For about a week now in Bethlehem, a half dozen bears have been getting into unsecured garbage containers, and officials with the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game want to encourage personal responsibility in terms of securing dumpsters and bins so the bears don’t become more of a nuisance and have to be euthanized.
“Bethlehem is a hotbed once again and we’ve got at least five bears in town that are hitting dumpsters,”Andy Timmins, NHFG bear project coordinator, said Monday. “It’s a sow with two yearlings and then these two that appear to be bigger, probably male, bears. They’re hitting dumpsters.”
And the bears are so used to being in town that when they’re not in dumpsters, they’re lounging nearby and in people’s yards, he said.
Last week, Timmins spoke with Bethlehem Police Chief Alan DeMoranville about one problem dumpster, which he said has since been addressed.
On Monday, Timmins said he called Kevin Roy, division manager with Casella Waste Systems, to see if anything can be done to assist a little bit with the Casella’s dumpsters.
“In my mind, I didn’t feel there should be any dumpsters in town that weren’t metal topped and he agreed and said anything plastic he will people know needs to be switched out,” said Timmins. “Right now, I’m doing an inventory of plastic-topped dumpsters in town.”
Roy said, “All dumpsters are already bear-proof, meaning they have a lockable metal bar to secure the lids. However, some newly deployed cans do have plastic lids due to supply issues and will be replaced with metal lids as lids became available.”
If the users of the dumpsters don’t close and lock the lid, or worse, allow for public dumping by not securing the dumpster and choosing not to have it serviced more regularly, it is a problem, said Roy.
“Mr. Timmins promised us a list of the problem dumpsters and we will address them immediately,” he said.
Roy also asked that the town work with Casella by enforcing the bear ordinance for those residents who do not secure the Casella totes for trash and recyclables, which the company picks up on designated days, and who leave the totes full of trash and put them out the night before or days before the scheduled pickup.
“Kevin said we provide the toters, but that doesn’t mean people should store it outside and let it fill with garbage,” said Timmins. “He’s right. When possible, they should be in a garage or structure.”
The issue is some residents are not and are instead chaining a tote to a tree in a front yard or letting it sit on a porch, he said.
In 2010, after experiencing rising bear problems, the town approved a wildlife animal ordinance that requires all domestic and commercial refuse to be placed in a building, house or garage that is inaccessible to wildlife, a wildlife resistant container, a container placed in a wildlife resistant enclosure, or deposited at an appropriate town disposal site.
Violators are subject to a fine of not more than $1,000.
Both Timmins and Roy said personal responsibility is paramount.
“I want to come at this with an approach that we all need to do better and try to resolve this issue,” said Timmins. “Ultimately, people are going to demand we remove the bears, and frankly, if we have to remove these bears it’s going to be lethal. I’m unwilling to do that at this point.”
Timmins said the current situation in town reminds him of the bear problems more than a decade ago that led to the 2010 ordinance.
The totes that by definition are not bear-proof are the outlier, but residents and businesses can still keep them secure and away from animals and put them out only on the morning of a pickup, he said.
The current problem area is along Agassiz Street/Route 142, where tenants of some apartment buildings had been piling garbage on porches, and on some streets in either direction, such as Jefferson Street and Pinewood Avenue, he said.
In addition to putting out the totes right before a pickup, he also encouraged residents who generate a lot of trash to visit the transfer station once or twice a week to prevent refuse from building up.
“We can kill every bear that’s coming into town right now and I can guarantee you within two to three weeks there will be new bears here,” said Timmins. “It’s not the answer to these issues.”
