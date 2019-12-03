Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Tanner Schmarr, a fifth-grader at Bethlehem Elementary School, tags one of 500 Christmas trees during the class's annual loading of the Trees For Troops at The Rocks Estate Monday morning.(Photo by Robert Blechl)
Trent Laleme, left, Bradyn Stone, center, and Josephine Cromer, in the fifth-grade class at Bethlehem Elementary School, were among the 19 fifth-grade students participating in the annual tagging and loading of the Trees For Troops at The Rocks Estate Monday morning. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Bethlehem Elementary School fifth-grader Brayden Costello, all bundled up in the Monday morning chill, tags a Christmas tree at The Rocks Estate for the class's annual participation in Trees For Troops. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Forming an assembly line, Tanner Schmarr, left, Trent Laleme, right, and Bradyn Stone, fifth graders at Bethlehem Elementary School, took part in the annual loading of the Trees For Troops Monday morning at The Rocks Estate. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Samantha Perkins, left, and Ziaralene Fogarty, were among 19 fifth graders at Bethlehem Elementary School participating in the annual loading of the Trees For Troops on Monday morning at The Rocks Estate. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
On Monday morning, Bethlehem Elementary School's fifth-grade class, assisted by several adults, loaded 500 Christmas trees onto two FedEx tractor trailers, marking the 15th annual Trees For Troops program at The Rocks Estate. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Tanner Schmarr, a fifth-grader at Bethlehem Elementary School, tags one of 500 Christmas trees during the class's annual loading of the Trees For Troops at The Rocks Estate Monday morning.(Photo by Robert Blechl)
Trent Laleme, left, Bradyn Stone, center, and Josephine Cromer, in the fifth-grade class at Bethlehem Elementary School, were among the 19 fifth-grade students participating in the annual tagging and loading of the Trees For Troops at The Rocks Estate Monday morning. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Bethlehem Elementary School fifth-grader Brayden Costello, all bundled up in the Monday morning chill, tags a Christmas tree at The Rocks Estate for the class's annual participation in Trees For Troops. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Forming an assembly line, Tanner Schmarr, left, Trent Laleme, right, and Bradyn Stone, fifth graders at Bethlehem Elementary School, took part in the annual loading of the Trees For Troops Monday morning at The Rocks Estate. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Samantha Perkins, left, and Ziaralene Fogarty, were among 19 fifth graders at Bethlehem Elementary School participating in the annual loading of the Trees For Troops on Monday morning at The Rocks Estate. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
On Monday morning, Bethlehem Elementary School's fifth-grade class, assisted by several adults, loaded 500 Christmas trees onto two FedEx tractor trailers, marking the 15th annual Trees For Troops program at The Rocks Estate. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
BETHLEHEM — Community members and fifth graders at Bethlehem Elementary School hit the ground running on Monday morning, tagging and loading 500 Christmas trees at The Rocks Estate for the 15th annual loading of the Trees For Troops.
The class also raised a good chunk of money for the program, the bulk of it from a read-a-thon on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.