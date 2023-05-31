Bethlehem Takes Action On Unsightly Properties

Following a discussion in December about addressing unsightly properties in town that have drawn citizen complaints for years, the Bethlehem Select Board is taking action.
During the board’s May 22 meeting, resident Allegra Wright asked if anything is happening on addressing the”junk houses.”
“There’s been some progress for which we are very thankful, and we hope to see more progress,” said Veronica Morris, chair of the Bethlehem Select Board.
The first phase of the process has been implemented, and that’s the sending out the initial letters, said Select Board member Nancy Strand.
The second phase, which depends on the kind of response or lack of response from the first letter, began two weeks ago.
The second letter will be more strongly worded and from different people, said Morris.
The first enforcement letter informs the property owner that they are in violation of the town zoning ordinance, site plan review regulations, and state law because they have “established a junkyard by using the property for storing and keeping old rags, paper, trash, rubber debris, waste, iron, steel, and other old or scrap materials.”
The storing constitutes a non-residential activity that requires a variance from the Zoning Board of Adjustment, site plan approval from the planning board, and a license from the Select Board.
Those residents in violation are informed that if they don’t address the conditions or apply for the required approvals by a certain date, the town will refer the matter to its attorneys and begin legal proceedings.
Under New Hampshire law, the town can seek injunctive relief as well as reimbursed costs and attorneys fees and statutory fines in the amount of $275 a day from the date of the town’s first letter, as allowed under New Hampshire RSA 676:17.
Superior court can order a property owner to clean up a property.
The Select Board letter to property owners in violation states, “Although the selectmen do not enjoy bringing lawsuits against citizens of the town, should you continue to violate the law, you will leave them with no other option.”
Select Board members have previously said they are aware of several properties that are the subject of complaints, but because the properties are a legal matter, they cannot name them and public updates on the issue will to a degree be lacking.
