Bethlehem To Hold Tax Deed Auction In August
After some years without, the town of Bethlehem is planning to hold a tax deed auction on foreclosed properties in August. The process will be carried out by New Hampshire Tax Deed and Property Auctions, whose co-owner, Wes Sager, is pictured here.

The town of Bethlehem has more than two dozen foreclosed properties it has taken by tax deed, and those properties are now scheduled to go to auction sometime in August.

Once sold, the properties will go back on the town tax rolls.

