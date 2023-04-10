Bethlehem To Hold Tax Deed Auction In August

After some years without, the town of Bethlehem is planning to hold a tax deed auction on foreclosed properties in August. The process will be carried out by New Hampshire Tax Deed and Property Auctions, whose co-owner, Wes Sager, is pictured here.
The town of Bethlehem has more than two dozen foreclosed properties it has taken by tax deed, and those properties are now scheduled to go to auction sometime in August.
Once sold, the properties will go back on the town tax rolls.
During their meeting on April 3, the Select Board voted 5-0 to let New Hampshire Tax Deed and Property Auctions, a part of the Sager and Smith law firm that the town has previously enlisted for auctions, proceed with the process that usually takes about 90 days.
“Certainly, we know we have folks in town who have been inquiring about various properties for a while, and we all like more tax revenue,” said Veronica Morris, chair of the Select Board.
April Hibberd, the board’s vice-chair, noted it had been some time since the town held a deed auction.
Wes Sager, a co-owner of the auction company and an attorney at Sager and Smith, said his law firm provides legal support with property tax deed auctions.
While the exact date in August has not yet been set, the auction, as in previous years, will take place at 11 a.m. on a Saturday, likely toward the end of August, said Bethlehem Town Administrator Mary Moritz.
She said that not all of the properties the town currently holds in deed will qualify.
Select Board members said New Hampshire Tax Deed and Property Auctions manage auctions in many other New Hampshire towns, and that’s how they discovered them.
