Bethlehem To Put $50K In County ARPA Money Toward New Fire Engine

After a 40-minute discussion with divergent views, the Bethlehem Select Board on Monday voted to put $50,000 in federal stimulus money from Grafton County toward the purchase of a new fire engine, provided that the county approves the application.
Grafton County, which received $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funding, gives $2 million of its ARPA money to municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses.
A total of $1 million awarded in $50,000 grants will go to towns with eligible projects and $500,000 each will go to nonprofits and small businesses with eligible projects. Each entity must submit an application describing its project.
Several months ago, members of the Bethlehem Energy Commission went before the Grafton County Commission to suggest that a portion of the county’s ARPA money go to towns for energy projects.
As a municipality, Bethlehem, in 2021 and 2022, was directly awarded nearly $270,000 in ARPA funding.
“This is an opportunity to go for $50,000 on top of the funds we’ve already received directly,” said Veronica Morris, chair of the Select Board.
The town has developed a wish list from the direct ARPA funding and allocated some portions of it toward those projects.
An allowable use of the money from the county, like that to the town, can be put toward energy projects, such as the solar array Bethlehem Village District voters approved on March 17 for the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP).
It can also be used to offset the cost of the new fire engine (estimated at a total of $500,000 and possibly more), which town meeting voters approved on March 14.
Bethlehem Energy Commission Chairman David Van Houten and Selectman Bruce Caplain, also a commission member, asked the Select Board to consider using the $50,000 in county money toward the WWTP solar array, which has a total project cost of $421,000.
The solar project is offset with a $250,000 state grant (also from ARPA money) that leaves $171,000 remaining, which could be reduced to $121,000 with the application of the county award.
The commission was the entity that had reached out to the county commission and suggested that the county donate some ARPA money to energy projects, said Van Houten.
“This $50,000 applied to that project would be huge,” he said.
Morris said while the town can’t directly transfer money to the village district, it could not apply to the county and instead back any application from the district.
Selectman Mike Bruno said he appreciates all of the work Van Houten has put into the solar project, but said $50,000 for the fire engine would benefit those residents in the district and those outside of it.
Caplain said the commission discussed the solar project benefits, and although the project is in the district, it would benefit all of Bethlehem because it portrays the image of doing some good for the village district, which is also doing something good for the town.
The solar array will reduce current WWTP electricity costs of about $30,000 a year to $5,000 a year, said Van Houten.
There’s also a bounce that the town, which decided to shift from grid power and replace all municipal loads with cleaner and less expensive solar power, will experience, he said.
With the WWTP powered by solar, Bethlehem will be 80 to 90 percent toward that shift, leaving only the drinking water plant remaining, said Van Houten.
“So far, no other town in New Hampshire has done that,” he said.
Caplain said the town could only do one project with the county money.
Select Board member Nancy Strand agreed with Bruno that the fire engine benefits all.
Caplain motioned to apply to Grafton County for a $50,000 grant to go toward the WWTP solar project.
The motion did not receive a second.
Bruno made the motion to use the $50,000 in county ARPA funding to purchase the new fire engine.
That motion passed in a 3-1 vote, with Morris, Strand, and Bruno voting for it and Caplain against.
Morris and Strand said the decision was not an easy one.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.