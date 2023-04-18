Bethlehem To Put $50K In County ARPA Money Toward New Fire Engine
A committee is forming in Bethlehem to look into the needs of a new fire station to replace the increasingly cramped station behind town hall. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

After a 40-minute discussion with divergent views, the Bethlehem Select Board on Monday voted to put $50,000 in federal stimulus money from Grafton County toward the purchase of a new fire engine, provided that the county approves the application.

Grafton County, which received $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funding, gives $2 million of its ARPA money to municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses.

