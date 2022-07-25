Bethlehem To Step Up Buiding, Code Enforcement

The new building inspector/code enforcer and the Bethlehem Select Board are looking to step up enforcement of the town’s building codes and ordinances.
Among residents who could be fined are those putting up structures on their properties without a building permit and those whose properties are filled with debris that under state law falls under the definition of a junkyard.
Addressing the board during their meeting on July 19 was Bob Francis, who has been working as the new building inspector and code enforcer since mid-May.
A carpenter for 50 years, Francis had retired, but learned of Bethlehem’s building inspector job and said he felt it was the perfect match for him.
Since assuming the role, he’s been studying up on the town’s ordinances.
“Whether it be a building inspector or a code enforcer, I want to be able to do a good job in both areas,” said Francis. “I have a list of code violations. Some are building without building permits. I think probably my biggest problem is I sometimes feel like I’m a lion without any teeth. It’s very frustrating for me … I see a lot of the different code violations. Some of those are from 2018. That’s four years ago.”
On July 24, Francis spoke with a property owner on Meadow Lane whom he said is not upset at his next-door neighbor, but upset by the condition of his neighbor’s property.
“And rightly so,” said Francis. “Their stuff is sprawled out all over the yard.”
If anything, there’s no question that particular property poses a safety issue, he said.
“I was thinking what happens if there is a fire in that house,” said Francis. “I’m concerned about the volunteer firemen.”
Town firefighters have jobs and families to support and they could respond to that residence and get injured, he said.
Francis said he is trying to learn what he can do to have such properties cleaned up.
He cited a Jan. 19 opinion from the New Hampshire Supreme, Town of Lincoln v. Joseph Chenard, in which the high court ruled in favor of Chenard, whom the town argued had a property that fit the definition of a junkyard.
“It was mind-boggling to me,” said Francis. “All the lawyers’ fees and all that fell back on the town. It didn’t make any sense to me. Where I used to live, the towns were extremely strict. They were quick to fine people. As far as I can see in the information that I have, I haven’t seen anybody [in Bethlehem] who’s been fined. A lot of times, money talks.”
Select Board member April Hibberd said the board wanted to speak with Francis to get his feedback on what the board is looking for.
Select Board member Chris Jensen said the Select Board is the enforcement body, and if Francis encounters a problem, he is to report to the board.
Hibberd said the board is aware of some of the code violations around town, and while it is difficult when legal precedent has been set, Bethlehem should move forward and do things correctly.
“My thought is if we don’t have anything that gives you teeth, that gives the town teeth, then I feel we need to do that,” said Jensen.
Jensen said he regularly hears from residents who feel their property values are being damaged because somebody next door has things strewn all over the place.
“Where I lived I actually experienced that,” said Francis. “Fortunately, the house foreclosed and the builder came in and renovated it. It increased the value of my house.”
Select Board member Ayla Queiroga told Francis that if he visits a property out of compliance and has followed proper procedure and given notice, he can consult with the Select Board if he needs any enforcement assistance.
“I’m in support of fining individuals if we need to and doing what needs to be done,” she said. “Otherwise, we’re in a state of talk and not action.”
Hibberd said, “There’s no sense in having the rules if we don’t enforce them.”
Jensen said the planning board is also looking into its conditional approvals process to ensure that no conditions attached to a project approval fall through the cracks.
“The planning board came up with a form that we will be sharing with you,” said Jensen.
Francis will therefore know what needs to be done and which outstanding issues with the state or other agencies need to be resolved before a property owner can move forward with a project, said Jensen.
Francis said he is aware of at least one building along Wing Road that doesn’t meet the setback requirements.
“I gave them a call and asked them to please get in touch with the zoning board,” he said. “It’s been a month and they still haven’t. I won’t give them a building permit until they meet the requirements. That’s my responsibility. If they don’t meet building code, they can’t proceed until that’s corrected. That’s why I was hired.”
Francis said, “Most, if not all, of the building codes are for a good reason, and it’s to keep people safe. That’s really what it’s all about. We’re not here to disrupt people’s lives. We’re here to help them. That’s why we do what we do.”
“I think we’re on the same page,” said Hibberd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.