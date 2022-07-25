Bethlehem To Step Up Buiding, Code Enforcement
Buy Now

New Bethlehem building inspector/code enforcer Bob Francis, pictured here during the Bethlehem Select Board's July 25 meeting, and Select Board members agree that violations of the town's ordinances need to be regularly enforced.

The new building inspector/code enforcer and the Bethlehem Select Board are looking to step up enforcement of the town’s building codes and ordinances.

Among residents who could be fined are those putting up structures on their properties without a building permit and those whose properties are filled with debris that under state law falls under the definition of a junkyard.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments