Bethlehem:Town Looks At High-Speed Broadband Expansion
Jeff McIver, fiber expansion manager with Consolidated Communications, briefed the Bethlehem Select Board on a plan to provide fiber-based broadband to more than 600 homes in Bethlehem under a state grant, and more homes with Consolidated's own funding.

On the heels of a statewide $40 million broadband expansion grant, Consolidated Communications is looking at expanding high-speed broadband to more than 600 homes in the town of Bethlehem alone and likely even more homes in the town with its own funding.

During the Bethlehem Select Board’s meeting on March 6, Jeff McIver, fiber expansion manager with Consolidated, and Brian Lim, expansion analyst with Consolidated, spoke of the plan and the timeline.

