Bethlehem:Town Looks At High-Speed Broadband Expansion

On the heels of a statewide $40 million broadband expansion grant, Consolidated Communications is looking at expanding high-speed broadband to more than 600 homes in the town of Bethlehem alone and likely even more homes in the town with its own funding.
During the Bethlehem Select Board’s meeting on March 6, Jeff McIver, fiber expansion manager with Consolidated, and Brian Lim, expansion analyst with Consolidated, spoke of the plan and the timeline.
Three years ago, Consolidated Communications was asked to brief the board on what might be done to improve Internet access in Bethlehem, but it turned out there wasn’t a lot that could be done at that time, said Selectman Chris Jensen, who added that Spectrum/Charter Communications was asked to expand in town, but refused.
In the meantime, Consolidated advanced a fiber network in Cheshire County that was paid back through fiber subscriber fees and is now looking at the state’s new $40 million grant opportunity for expansion in other towns, said McIver.
“We applied for a package that covered several different towns across the state, around 36 towns, Bethlehem being one of them,” said Lim. “As part of that project, we will be building out to some of the unserved addresses in your town, and as we do that, we will also be looking at ways to use our own funding to cover other areas of the town that maybe weren’t covered by the grant, with the goal being to provide fiber to as many addresses as possible in the entire town.”
The grant covers 624 homes in Bethlehem, said McIver.
The expansion project comes at no cost to the town and the build-out under the grant funding is expected to take place in 2024 and be completed at the end of 2024, or early 2025.
“Once we complete our engineering work in the third quarter, we’ll have a better idea as for the rest of the town,” he said. “Our approach with these 36 towns is to bring fiber to everyone in the town.”
Consolidated will be doing “over-lashing,” where fiber will sit atop the company’s existing aerial lines in town, said McIver.
Consolidated will conduct mapping to determine unserved locations in Bethlehem.
“In order to reach those 624 unserved addresses, we’re naturally going to be passing other parts of the town and other addresses in the town that didn’t necessarily have grant funds dedicated to them, but in order to get out to the places we said we were going to under the grant, we have to pass them and we’ll be serving those homes along the way as well,” said Lim. “Our goal is to get to as many addresses in the town as possible, with the goal being the entire town covered by the end of this … There will be some of our own funding that goes into this.”
Consolidated will also look at locations that are on edges of town that the grant might cut out, he said.
Installation is free, and pricing packages for different levels of service and speed will be available.
“If you’re happy with where you are right now, you can stay with whomever you’re with, if you’re one of our DSL customers or with Spectrum,” said McIver.
