Bethlehem:Two Statehouse Bills Have Selectmen Concerned

Bethlehem selectmen are voicing concerns about two statehouse bills, one that could limit a town’s control over short-term rental properties and the other that they said could create a slippery slope and punish town officials and staff for making decisions and enacting ordinances in good faith.
During Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting, selectmen discussed House Bill 307, which would allow the state to preempt towns to allow the possession of firearms, ammunition and knives on all local municipal, county, school, state college and public properties in New Hampshire, and Senate Bill 249, which seeks to prevent local planning and zoning boards from enacting ordinances to prohibit short-term rentals.
Initially, HB 307 would have prohibited towns from preventing the use of firearms on municipal property, but it was amended to prevent towns from prohibiting just possession and giving them authority to prohibit the use or discharge of guns on public property.
Still, HB 307 can make town officials legally liable and subject to fines if they inadvertently run afoul of the remainder of the bill, said Selectman Chris Jensen.
The bill, known as the “New Hampshire Second Amendment State Preemption Act,” was introduced last year and brought back for the 2022 legislative session.
Under it, if a municipal ordinance is passed prohibiting gun possession on public property, the town would have 90 days to rescind the ordinance or face a simple negligence fine of up to $500 or a gross negligence fine of up to $5,000 and face lawsuits that would allow a petitioner to collect $10,000 in damages from a public entity plus attorney’s fees, and with no public entity allowed to argue good faith as a defense.
A purposeful violation by a person or select board member acting in an official capacity can be cause for termination of employment or contract or removal from office by the governor.
Opposing the bill is the New Hampshire Municipal Association.
While the use of guns on public property was removed from the bill, Select Board member Veronica Francis said the part that remains intact is, in the words of the NHMA, intended to punish local officials, who make a mistake, however innocently, of enacting an ordinance prohibiting firearms possession on municipal property.
“The governor would be allowed to kick select board members out of office,” she said. “That could be amazing. NHMA doesn’t like it because of the way it puts real potential legal penalties on folks who are a bunch of amateurs and volunteers … It’s the slapping of the penalties and extra-judicial authority of the governor being imposed that’s a problem. A select board acting in good faith should be allowed to act in good faith. If we get it wrong, we get it wrong. That happens. There’s a process for that …”
Beyond HB 307, though, Francis and Jensen expressed concerns for the future.
“It’s one of those things where it’s a slippery slope, and I think that’s the bigger issue, not necessarily this,” said Francis. “It would create this weird sort of Damocles that if we do something that angers somebody the wrong way they can then persuade a governor to knock us down in some way and that is just bizarre. There are ways to deal with these things and that’s not it.”
“If that goes through, you could have a conga line of similar bills on other issues, all of which would handicap local officials,” said Jensen.
Selectmen discussed contacting state Rep. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, to ask her to help kill HB 307 during a hearing on Wednesday.
On Wednesday afternoon, after a two-hour debate, the New Hampshire Senate took up HB 307 and voted 14-10 to accept it as amended, allowing towns to prohibit the use of guns on municipal property, but not possession.
“This bill is a recognition of our Second Amendment rights,” said state Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, who, along with Hennessey, supported the bill as amended.
A bill opponent included state Sen. Suzanne Prentiss, D-West Lebanon, who said HB 307 calls for punitive measures for communities on what they think is in their best interest and if they make a mistake.
“I believe the language of this bill is intended to intimidate communities,” said Prentiss.
Bethlehem’s existing town ordinances do not include the prohibition of guns and knives on public property.
Bethlehem selectmen contacted Hennessey before this week’s Senate hearing.
“They did reach out to me with their concerns about the fines, and obviously I wouldn’t want any of my municipalities to be fined for something they had inadvertently done,” she said Wednesday evening. “But there is a three-month process in there, and not just notification, but certified notification. Three months, I think, should be plenty of time if something were to happen.”
As for possible future bills that might have similar penalties but on a different issue, she said in general the Legislature tries not to interfere with local control, and HB 307 came about because a New Hampshire city, Portsmouth, already had a firearms prohibition in place that was against state law.
SB 249, co-sponsored by Hennessey, would prevent any town from prohibiting the use of a building or structure as a vacation rental or short-term rental and from regulating the use of such a structure as a vacation or short-term rental based on the structure’s classification, use, or occupancy.
A municipality, however, can adopt an ordinance that requires the property owner to register the name of an in-state contact person for the property and pay a registration fee.
In September, Bethlehem selectmen floated the idea of requiring a short-term rental registry.
The discussion came about after the board received complaints from several residents about late-night noise and music coming from rental properties, disrespect displayed by some short-term tenants, and absentee property owners difficult to reach.
Selectmen plan on writing a letter to Hennessey and other state officials regarding their concerns about SB 249 and what it could mean for town regulation over short-term rentals and how it would impact their ability to protect residents experiencing negative impacts from nearby rental properties.
The main concern Hennessey said she has heard from different towns in her Senate district is about first responders, fire and police, needing to respond to a short-term rental property and not knowing what kind of environment they would be going into and who to contact if there are issues.
