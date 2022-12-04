Bethlehem:Visitors Center, Needing Big Repairs Costing Big Money, At Crossroads

The Bethlehem visitors center and heritage society historical museum, housed in the oldest building in town at 2182 Main St., is at a crossroads.
Extensive repairs are needed that could cost into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The board is exploring options, including putting the question to voters through a town meeting warrant article or finding a less expensive place to house the museum and visitors center.
The Select Board brought the issue to a discussion on Nov. 21 and again on Nov. 28.
Citing an engineering report, Select Board member April Hibberd on Nov. 21 said the work needed on the roof is extensive, and if there is no foundation to the building, the recommendation is to install a new frost-protected foundation.
Also recommended is to undertake major basement work to correct deterioration, regrade the site to direct water away from the building, and replace the roof and eave framing.
The roof is sagging in part because some of the large spans are physically breaking, said Select Board member Veronica Morris.
The next step could be to find a contractor to give a cost quote or put it out to bid, said Hibberd, who noted that the last time the board put out a request for proposal no one responded.
A part of the project might even need engineering given the condition of the roof.
“It’s not going to be an easy fix,” said Morris.
One simple look at the building opened up a can of worms.
“This all started a long time ago when we started looking at a leaking roof and it just got worse and worse the closer we looked,” said Selectman Chris Jensen.
The town is now at the point where it’s finding that the annex that was built into the building might have an improper foundation that, at the very least, is causing water to flow over the foundation that’s there and getting into the walls and making the walls degrade, said Morris.
Jensen asked if the town is committed to keeping the building in perpetuity.
“That’s the question,” said Morris. “This is going to cost us a fortune to repair.”
Hibberd suggested getting a cost quote from a contractor and put it on a warrant article to see what voters want.
It’s undetermined if a quote could come back in time for the January 2023 budget hearing.
“The other question I have is do we need that whole building, because it is a very large building,” said Morris.
While the town’s historical items are housed in there, the board, before it makes a decision, should consider that it could throw a bunch of money into the building and will still wind up with a very old building with remaining problems, said Jensen.
“Right now, they’re talking about doing foundation work so that we can repair the roof that is leaking,” said Morris. “I can only imagine what else is going to fall out of it.”
Hibberd suggested the board could also price out different repair options to put on multiple warrant articles.
One option is to draft a warrant article requesting an expenditure of up to $300,000, said Morris.
(Any money not spent would go back into the budget).
“It does seem like it’s a shame to do all this marketing [for the town] and have a visitors center that’s falling down,” she said.
One thing to be mindful of is if an article is voted down and all of the sudden the town finds money for the repairs, the board still can’t use that money because of the state’s “no means no” rule regarding voter intent, said Hibberd.
The town also needs to be mindful of other capital improvements that it will be making, including a new fire station, said Morris.
During the Nov. 28 board meeting, resident Nancy Strand cautioned the board about putting a lot of money into the building.
“It sounds like there’s a ton of issues with that building, which means it’s going to be expensive to maintain and I urge you to think outside the box and move the visitors center and heritage society to one of the empty spaces in our premo area of Main Street between WREN and down to this building [town hall],” she said.
There are at least two buildings that have empty space and are dilapidated and the town might work out a deal with a property owner, such as a 100-year lease for a dollar so the town can fix up the building, said Strand.
The space is right on the segment of Main Street were tourists walk up and down and not farther down the street, she said.
“Maybe there’s historical significance to this building that I don’t know about, but I see no benefit in putting a ton of money into that building,” said Strand. “Sell it, get some money for it, and invest in the Main Street area.”
Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain said he appreciates Strand’s comments and said the board will need to know the cost before putting any money into the building.
“It could be very scary and that is one of the things that we’re thinking,” said Morris.
The visitors center and museum, which is filled with thousands of artifacts that include signs, books, photographs, town records, dishes and silverware from the community’s grand hotel days and other items highlighting the Bethlehem’s history, is housed in the former Ranlet Hotel, which was constructed in about 1880 and later moved to its present location.
Paul Greenlaw, president of Bethlehem Reimagined Inc., asked the board if it’s possible that grant funding could be found for what might qualify as a historical building, which could then be saved.
Morris said the board can inquire about grants.
As the board explores options for the visitors center, it is also preparing to spend $10,000 to repair flood damage in the police department, which is housed on the ground floor of town hall, and spend another $11,700 to make the police department space, currently cramped and difficult for operations, more functional.
